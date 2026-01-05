CORPORATE WINDOW: Breaking the glass ceiling

As we step into the new year, one critical area that demands renewed attention is gender participation in the workforce. According to the Labour Force Survey 2025, female labour force participation (FLFP) remains unchanged at 22.4 per cent. Women’s participation in Pakistan’s labour force increased from 13.95pc in 1990; however, since 2008, it has hovered between 20pc and 24pc.

A deeper dive into the data shows that FLFP in urban areas is at least 10pc lower, highlighting that barriers continue to exist. Why is there a ‘glass ceiling’ for greater female representation? In this respect, it is essential to reassess where we stand in reducing the existing barriers and whether any progress has been made in addressing them.

Research increasingly identifies three key factors that influence FLFP in Pakistan. First, perceived safety in public spaces and workplaces deters women from joining or staying in the workforce. Second, limited safe and affordable public transportation worsens mobility challenges. Third, childcare remains scarce and costly for many families.

Unfortunately, prevailing gender norms compound these issues; when women’s income is viewed as supplementary, they often leave the workforce due to difficulty balancing work and family. To address these barriers, interventions should be inclusive and nuanced, tackling women’s diverse challenges, and policymakers and employers must collaborate to improve FLFP.

Study finds that 77pc of unemployed parents would return to work if childcare options were available

In addressing perceptions of safety, there has been significant progress in legislation that has created an enabling environment to enhance women’s economic participation. This includes the landmark ‘Pakistan’s Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act’ in 2010. In 2022, the law was amended to include an expanded definition of harassment that includes “discrimination on the basis of gender, which may or may not be sexual in nature.” In terms of creating an inclusive culture valuing psychological safety, it is also essential to ensure an awareness of what constitutes harassment and accountability when boundaries are crossed.

Workplaces are legally required to adopt family-friendly policies, including maternity and paternity leave, as well as provincial childcare mandates. However, compliance is not that easy, as many practical challenges remain for both employers and women when they go and return from maternity leave. This means fostering an inclusive environment where women are not penalised by bias and ensuring that teams impacted by maternity leave receive adequate support to manage increased workloads. Furthermore, employers need guidance on implementing the legislation, which leads to confusion and slower uptake.

Regarding childcare provision, a joint study by the United Nations (UN) Children’s Fund, UN Women, and the Pakistan Business Council found that 77pc of unemployed parents would return to work if childcare options were available.

However, an in-house childcare facility is only suitable for organisations with a large workforce. It is also costly and unmanageable for companies with teams spread across a large geographical area, as the number of parents and office space is limited. Hence, a high implementation cost remains a significant barrier for employers, underscoring the need for policymakers to explore cost-sharing mechanisms and collaborative solutions. Solutions suggested in the policy paper include mobile creches, after-school care at pre-primary and primary schools and child care allowances.

Evidence shows that clear policies drive faster results. In 2019, the State Bank of Pakistan introduced a ‘Bank on Equality’ policy to address gender disparities in financial inclusion. The policy required all institutions under the State Bank to adopt a holistic approach, including board-approved gender mainstreaming policies with actionable plans, key performance indicators, and strategies for hiring, retention, promotion, harassment protection, and the development of women-friendly products to improve gender diversity and representation.

To monitor progress, institutions had to collect and report gender-segregated data. This regulatory push has led to steady gains in female representation across the financial sector.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has also advanced gender equity with key regulations. Since 2017, listed companies must appoint at least one female director. Recently, SECP required gender pay gap statements in annual reports for financial years ending after June 30, 2024. Public pay gap disclosure prompts boards to act on inequities. This encourages data collection and turns diversity goals into measurable outcomes.

These interventions focus on creating inclusive organisations, but challenges remain outside of the workplace. Without addressing external factors like safety and affordable transport, FLFP rates will not rise significantly.

Women continue to face distinct challenges with public transport in most cities. Many resort to costlier private options for better safety and access, which are quickly becoming unaffordable for most women. While some employers provide transport benefits, a level playing field demands a targeted, large-scale solution achievable only through public-sector initiatives.

Grouping all women under a single statistic, on the one hand, may obscure the progress made by some employers; on the other hand, it also highlights the need for a multiplier effect in the overall industry. It also underscores the need to address gender gaps through scalable, comprehensive solutions to increase FLFP.

To do this, it is essential to ensure current regulations are effective in promoting gender participation. Policymakers should systematically review existing policies through a gender lens and also begin to address how barriers compound for women with limited mobility, disabilities, less education, or greater social restrictions.

The writer is Head of Initiative, CERB at the Pakistan Business Council

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, January 5th, 2026