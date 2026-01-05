Special quota in scholarships for orphans announced

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Sunday ordered allocation of special quota for children of Zamung Kor Model Institute, established for orphaned and underprivileged children, under merit scholarship scheme.

On the request of students, he also approved complete waiver of fees for institute’s children enrolled in government colleges, saying provincial government would bear cost of education for those studying in private colleges.

He issued these directions during his visit to the institute, said a statement. The chief minister said that provincial government would prioritise access to education for orphaned and underprivileged children to ensure they were not left behind and were able to lead dignified and productive lives.

Interacting with students, he announced establishment of a dedicated complaint cell to enable residents of Zamung Kor to convey their grievances directly to the chief minister’s office.

CM Afridi visits Zamung Kor Model Institute

He directed installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms and ordered immediate provision of required teaching staff. He said that students represented future of the nation and negligence in meeting their needs would not be tolerated.

The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction with the existing accounts system and the mechanism for stipend disbursement and directed that both should be shifted to a digital platform without delay.

He also ordered provision of transport facilities to children travelling to colleges and sports academies. He also ordered immediate inquiries into removal of 11 children from the institute as well as distribution of hygiene kits among residents.

Mr Afridi inspected various sections of the institute and reviewed the quality of food being served, directing that children should be provided with nutritious and hygienic meals.

He said that caring for orphaned and underprivileged children was a constitutional and moral obligation of the state. He added that institutes were established under Ehsaas vision of PTI founder Imran Khan and would be run in accordance with their original purpose.

He said that he would personally oversee all matters related to those institutions.

Also, girls residing in Zamung Kor visited Chief Minister’s House on Mr Afridi’s invitation where they were given a tour of the premises by the chief minister. A special luncheon was also arranged besides gifts were also distributed among them.

While addressing the girls, Mr Afridi said that children residing in Zamung Kor were true owners of the institution. He assured them that until they completed their education and became self-reliant, provincial government would continue to support them.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026