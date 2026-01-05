Two tribesmen shot dead in Sukkur ambush

SUKKUR: Two members of the Bugti tribe were killed when the car they were travelling by was ambushed near the main bus stand in Sukkur on Sunday, police said.

Officials at the Tamachani police station said that the assailants targeted the car when it was passing by the bus stand. The armed men opened an indiscriminate fire killing Balach and Khamiso, both members of the Bugti tribe, on the spot, they said, and linked the attack with the tribesmen’s enmity with a Mazari family.

The deceased were residents of the Sui area of Balochistan, the police said, adding that they intended to take a relative, Umer Hayat Bugti, to a private hospital in Sukkur for treatment.

The Sukkur police cordoned off the area and mounted a hunt for the attackers.

The bodies were taken to a nearby government hospital for a postmortem examination.

Man, girl die in road accident

A man and a young girl were killed when a passenger van overturned near Jacobabad’s toll plaza on Sunday.

Officials at the Abad police station said that 14 other passengers were injured in the accident. They said the speeding van, on its way to Sukkur from Jacobabad, overturned after one of its tyres got burst.

Three of the injured victims, were referred to the Chandka Medical College Hospital due to their critical condition. The girl, Zainab Khoso, succumbed to her injuries on the way. Another injured victim, Ghulam Rasool Marfani, was transported to the Jacobabad Civil Hospital, where he also died during treatment a little later.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026