BAP slams parties’ ‘conflicting’ remarks on mines law

• Says some of them support Balochistan legislation in parliament but oppose it in public

• Questions conduct of opposition members who enjoy govt perks, privileges

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Saturday exp­ressed serious concern over what it described as contradictory statements and conduct of certain nationalist and religious political parties regarding the Balochistan Mines and Minerals Act, both inside and outside parliament.

The party’s central spokesman said in a statement issued here that BAP maintained the same position in parliament as it did before the public, whereas, unfortunately, some political and religious parties supported the law within parliamentary forums while simultaneously misleading the public outside parliament through protests and inflammatory rhetoric.

He termed this approach “a failed attempt to deceive the people”.

The spokesperson poi­nted out that there was a clear contradiction bet­ween the words and actions of several parties represented in parliament.

Referring to a religious party, he said it supported the law in the relevant committee but later staged a symbolic suspension of its member’s party membership, which was subsequently restored, in an attempt to create a misleading impression.

He added that the party’s stance inside parliament was entirely different from what it projected publicly.

Similarly, the spokesperson alleged that a nationalist party remained involved behind the scenes in running the former government of Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo for a long time.

He claimed that one of its current members of the assembly supported the mines and minerals law in the committee, yet the party continued to play a token opposition role before the public merely for show.

Conduct questioned

He further questioned the conduct of other Baloch and Pashtun nationalist parties in the present assembly, stating that their members sat on the opposition benches while enjoying all government and personal perks and privileges.

According to him, these parties were part of the government when it came to securing benefits, but raised opposition slogans to mislead the public, which he termed “a betrayal of the people”.

The spokesperson reiterated that adopting one position inside parliament while staging protests, pursuing court cases, and creating an uproar outside over the mines and minerals law was tantamount to keeping the public in the dark.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026