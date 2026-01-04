E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Man ‘dies by suicide’ in Clifton guest house

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A man was found shot dead inside a Clifton guest house on Saturday. However, police claimed the man took his own life.

They added that the body of Zulfiqar Ali, 55, was recovered from the guest house located near Umer Sharif Park in Block 2.

Boat Basin SHO Rashid Ali told Dawn that the man used his licensed pistol to end his life.

He said he originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and came here on Friday. He said that the motive could not be ascertained till late in the night.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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