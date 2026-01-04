CJP reviews solarisation of district courts

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Saturday appreciated Punjab government’s commitment to ensure uninterrupted power supply to district courts across the province.

The chief justice chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to advance judicial infrastructure reforms, with a particular focus on securing sustainable and uninterrupted power supply for district courts across Punjab, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the secretaries for the departments of finance, energy and social welfare.

The agenda of the meeting centered on the government funding and policy support for the solarisation of district courts to ensure continuity of judicial services, especially in areas vulnerable to power disruptions.

During the meeting, the chief secretary gave firm assurance that the provincial government would ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the courts across the province.

Where power supply cannot be reliably guaranteed, the government committed to provide solar energy solutions, latest by Aug 31, 2026 to maintain seamless court operations.

CJP Afridi appreciated the Punjab government’s proactive approach and strong commitment, noting that reliable energy infrastructure is essential for timely justice delivery, institutional efficiency and public confidence in the justice system.

He observed that the proposed measures would not only enhance court functionality but would also contribute to sustainability, resilience, and long-term cost efficiency.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to translate these commitments into swift implementation, reinforcing access to justice and strengthening institutional governance across Punjab.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026