Swat, Bannu journalist bodies elect office-bearers

SWAT/BANNU: The elections of the Swat Press Club and the Swat Union of Journalists completed on Saturday as Fazal Rahim Khan was elected as president of the Press Club, while Adnan Bacha was elected general as secretary.

Shahzad Alam was elected as president of the Swat Union of Journalists and Muhammad Hayat Chaman was elected as general secretary.

According to details, the annual elections for the year 2026 of the Swat Press Club and the Swat Union of Journalists were held wherein all the office-bearers were elected unopposed.

For the Swat Press Club, Fazal Rahim Khan of Daily Maidan was elected chairman; Umar Farooq Khan of Daily Shamal vice chairman; Adnan Bacha of Khyber News general secretary; Murad Ali Khan of Dawn TV deputy general secretary; Abdul Salam of Daily Paighamat joint secretary; and Iftikhar Ahmed of Daily Azadi finance secretary.

For the Swat Union of Journalists, Shahzad Alam of Daily Aaj and ARY News was elected as president; Shiraz Khan of Express News as vice president; Muhammad Hayat Chaman of ABN News as general secretary; Khawaja Irfan as deputy general secretary and Hakim Usman Ali of Daily Chand as finance secretary.

Meanwhile, for the governing body, Shireen Zada of Hum News, Hazrat Ali Bacha of Daily Express, Saleem Athar of Dunya News, Javed Iqbal of Daily Pakistan and Fazal Khaliq Khan of Nawa-i-Waqt were elected as members. Polling for the governing body members started at 9:00 am and continuing until 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Bannu Press Club has elected a 17-member new cabinet.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by the newly elected president Pir Niaz Ali Shah.

According to the announcement, Muhammad Sohail Khan was named as general secretary, while Inayatullah Khattak has been nominated as patron-in-chief. Other office-bearers included senior vice president Fareed Niazi and vice presidents Zahid Muhammad, Rofan and Qasim Ahmed.

Shahid Khan has been appointed as deputy general secretary, Naseeb Zahid as finance secretary, while Mehboob ur Rehman has been nominated as deputy finance secretary/chairman. Imran Ali Nashad will perform duties as joint secretary.

Nasrullah Khan has been appointed as chairman of the executive council, while Muhammad Khitab Khan, Khan Zameer, and Rufan have been nominated as members of the executive council. Rifatullah Qureshi has been appointed as information secretary, while Asif Imran has been given the responsibility of contact secretary.

For legal affairs of the press club, Bahram Shahzada advocate and Muhammad Waseem khan have been appointed as legal advisers, whereas Karim ullah Khan Mehsood has been appointed as administrator to oversee administrative matters.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026