E-Paper | July 16, 2026

2 soldiers, civilian martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan avalanche: ISPR

News Desk Published
A combination photo of martyred soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan and Captain Asmad Gulfam and martyred civilian machine operator Muhammad Essa. — Photos courtesy ISPR
A combination photo of martyred soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan and Captain Asmad Gulfam and martyred civilian machine operator Muhammad Essa. — Photos courtesy ISPR
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Two Pakistan Army personnel and a civilian machine operator were martyred in an avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan‘s (GB) Burzil Pass, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a snow-clearing operation, led by Captain Asmad Gulfam, took place on the night of December 2 (Friday) and continued into this morning, to facilitate troops moving in the area.

“At around 2am on January 3, 2026, while [the] subject operation was ongoing, a snow slide triggered, resultantly Captain Asmad [28, a resident of Lahore], along with two soldiers and [a] civilian machine operator (PWD), got entrapped,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that four individuals were rescued from the snow; however, the condition of Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan (32, a resident of Attock) and machine operator Essa (a resident of Astore) deteriorated and the three embraced martyrdom.

“These individuals rendered [the] ultimate sacrifice by leading a challenging operation, in extreme weather conditions, to facilitate operational movement of forces,” the ISPR stated.

“Their sacrifice and devotion to duty is [a] testimony to the fact that all ranks of [the] Pakistan Armed Forces are determined to defend the motherland and will not hesitate to lay down their lives in the line of duty and devotion to [the] cause.”

Last month, two army personnel were seriously injured when a speeding oil tanker hit an army vehicle near Qazi Ahmed town along the National Highway in Nawabshah on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Mohammed Bakhsh and Mohammed Nadeem, were on their way to Sukkur from Karachi when their vehicle met with the accident.

Police and Rescue-1122 personnel rushed to the accident site and moved the victims to the Qazi Ahmed Taluka Hospital for emergency treatment. Later, one of them was referred to the People’s Medical University Hospital in Nawabshah, due to his critical condition.

Pakistan

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Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 04, 2026 01:17am
Prayers for our brave Shaheed and their loved ones, we cannot honor them enough for giving sacrifices daily to keep us all safe.
Recommend 0
Matt
Jan 04, 2026 03:53am
Ina lillahe wa ina illaihi rajioon.
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