Martyred army major laid to rest in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Funeral prayers of Major Adeel Zaman Sadozai, who embraced martyrdom during a security operation in Bajaur district, were offered with full state and military honours here on Tuesday.

The martyred major belonged to Garhi Sadozai area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The funeral was held at Islamia School ground, where a large number of senior civil and military officials, political and social figures, relatives, friends, and thousands of local residents gathered to pay their final respects. The atmosphere was deeply mournful, with grief evident in every eye, yet filled with pride for the supreme sacrifice made for the motherland.

Among those present were IG FC North Maj-Gen Rao Imran Sartaj, the general officer commanding of the army’s 40th Division, the station commander, the Dera district police officer, and others.

The martyr’s coffin, draped in the national flag, was presented with a military salute, while floral wreaths were laid on his body. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army offered a final salute at the grave.

Major Adeel was later laid to rest in his ancestral Shaheedan Wala graveyard.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025