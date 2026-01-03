E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Pakistan rejects Indian FM Jaishankar’s ‘irresponsible assertions’ following ‘bad neighbours’ jibe

News Desk Published
India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on as he delivers his speech in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post Ministerial Conference with India during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Jakarta, on July 13, 2023. — Reuters/File
India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on as he delivers his speech in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post Ministerial Conference with India during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Jakarta, on July 13, 2023. — Reuters/File
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The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday rejected the “irresponsible assertions” made by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, saying that New Delhi was again seeking to “deflect attention from its own troubling record as a neighbour that promotes terrorism and contributes to regional instability”.

Although the FO statement did not make a specific mention of the remarks by the Indian minister, its rebuke came after Indian media reported Jaishankar as saying on Friday that New Delhi had a right to defend itself against terrorism while talking about “bad neighbours”.

“You can also have bad neighbours … unfortunately, we do. When you have bad neighbours … if you look to the one to the West — if a country decides that they will deliberately, persistently, unrepentantly continue with terrorism, we have a right to defend our people against terrorism,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

He also spoke about the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which has been a major bone of contention between the two countries following an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 blamed by India on Pakistan without evidence, saying: “Many years ago we agreed to a water-sharing arrangement — the belief was it was gesture of goodwill — because of good neighbourliness we were doing it … but if you have decades of terrorism there is no good neighbourliness and you don’t get the benefit of good neighbourliness.”

“You can’t say … Please share water with me but I will continue terrorism – that’s not reconcilable,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FO said, “Pakistan firmly rejects the irresponsible assertions made by the Indian external affairs minister. Once again, India seeks to deflect attention from its own troubling record as a neighbour that promotes terrorism and contributes to regional instability.”

The FO said that India’s “documented involvement in promoting terrorist activities in the region, particularly in Pakistan, is well known”.

“The case of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav remains a stark example of organised, state-sponsored terrorism directed against Pakistan,” it added.

Jadhav was captured in Balochistan in March 2016 and later confessed to his association with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing and his involvement in espionage and terrorism in Pakistan. He remains imprisoned in Pakistan.

“Equally concerning are recurring instances of extraterritorial killings, sabotage through proxies, and covert support to terrorist networks. This pattern is consistent with the extremist ideology of Hindutva and its violent proponents,” the FO said.

“India continues its illegal and violent military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to extend full political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to realise their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement added.

On the topic of the IWT, the FO said that it was an international agreement “concluded in good faith and at considerable cost”.

“Any unilateral violation of the treaty by India would undermine regional stability and call into question its credibility as a state that claims to respect international legal obligations. Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights under the treaty,” it added.

The development comes after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Jaishankar shook hands in Dhaka on Wednesday during the funeral of the country’s former premier Khaleda Zia, marking the first high-level contact between Pakistani and Indian officials since the military conflict in May 2025.

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khawaja ikramulhaq
Jan 03, 2026 12:55pm
a really bad neighbour...u must know who that is and a NA speaker must not think that shaking hands with an enemy is necessary
Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Jan 03, 2026 01:00pm
Its because we have Form47 illegal government in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 03, 2026 01:11pm
Once again, the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 03, 2026 01:21pm
India is continuously humiliating itself internationally through its unwarranted loose tongue assertions.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 03, 2026 01:26pm
We all know biggest terrorism exporter itself is India the bad neighbor definition suits well on india but not for Pakistan
Recommend 0
MG
Jan 03, 2026 04:00pm
Why is Pakistan reacting so much. Jaishankar just said neighbours and didn't specify Pakistan. You know India has many neighbouring countries............Guilty conscious?
Recommend 0
insaafian
Jan 03, 2026 05:41pm
not "sharing" water - not yours to share, dear sir.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 03, 2026 09:30pm
Always in a denial mode.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 04, 2026 08:08pm
The Indians have embarrased themselves at the international front time and again,
Recommend 0
Nikki Bailey
Jan 04, 2026 09:54pm
Why is the neighborhood bad and has bad neighbors, do these neighbors fight one neighbor puts a padlock on the communal water pump? What makes good neighbors?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 05, 2026 11:58am
Not a single neighbor of India has good relations with it... Not one. so what did he say?
Recommend 0

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