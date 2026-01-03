Pakistan Air Force successfully tests indigenously developed air-launched cruise missile

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed “Taimoor” weapon system, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the development marked another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities.

“Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometres, carrying a conventional warhead,” it said.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems,” it said.

“Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of PAF, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture,” it added.

“The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry. The launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system,” ISPR said.

PAF Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also extended congratulations to the scientists, engineers and PAF team on the achievement, the statement said.

“He lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities,” it added.

The air chief also reaffirmed that such accomplishments “are a testament to the nation’s resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and maintain a credible conventional deterrent in the evolving regional security environment”.

“The successful test of the Taimoor weapon system reflects Pakistan Air Force’s continued pursuit of operational readiness, technological superiority and national security objectives,” he was quoted as saying.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to PAF for the successful test.

“The preparation of modern weapons at the local level is a clear reflection of national capability, resolve, and institutional expertise,” the president was quoted as saying.

The president said that the success of the test has “further strengthened national defence and bolstered Pakistan’s responsible defence policy for ensuring stability in the region“.

He lauded the “hard work, dedication, and spirit of national service of scientists, engineers, and the officers and personnel of the PAF”.

He added that the achievement marked a “significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward self-reliance in the arena of national defence”.

“The promotion of modern technology in the defence sector exhibited Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its security and sovereignty,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the PAF for the successful test, stating that the weapon system will “further enhance the country’s defence”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.