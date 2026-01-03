E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Pakistan Air Force successfully tests indigenously developed air-launched cruise missile

News Desk Published
Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile. — Screengrab from video via X/@DGPR_PAF
Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile. — Screengrab from video via X/@DGPR_PAF
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Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed “Taimoor” weapon system, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the development marked another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities.

“Taimoor air-launched cruise missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometres, carrying a conventional warhead,” it said.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems,” it said.

“Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of PAF, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture,” it added.

“The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry. The launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system,” ISPR said.

PAF Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also extended congratulations to the scientists, engineers and PAF team on the achievement, the statement said.

“He lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities,” it added.

The air chief also reaffirmed that such accomplishments “are a testament to the nation’s resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and maintain a credible conventional deterrent in the evolving regional security environment”.

“The successful test of the Taimoor weapon system reflects Pakistan Air Force’s continued pursuit of operational readiness, technological superiority and national security objectives,” he was quoted as saying.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to PAF for the successful test.

“The preparation of modern weapons at the local level is a clear reflection of national capability, resolve, and institutional expertise,” the president was quoted as saying.

The president said that the success of the test has “further strengthened national defence and bolstered Pakistan’s responsible defence policy for ensuring stability in the region“.

He lauded the “hard work, dedication, and spirit of national service of scientists, engineers, and the officers and personnel of the PAF”.

He added that the achievement marked a “significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward self-reliance in the arena of national defence”.

“The promotion of modern technology in the defence sector exhibited Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its security and sovereignty,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the PAF for the successful test, stating that the weapon system will “further enhance the country’s defence”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

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Hamid
Jan 03, 2026 01:28pm
MashAllah congratulations... Alhamdulilah Proud of our engineers and scientist and defence people
Recommend 0
Xyz
Jan 03, 2026 01:35pm
The credit should have gone to the scientist and engineers of the organization which developed it which is most likely NESCOM which is a civilian institution. There is no mention of their name and PAF claiming all credit just for final testing is unfair.
Recommend 0
Aleesha Ali
Jan 03, 2026 03:10pm
Congratulations to the Nation. PAF and other defense forces of Pakistan always perform heroic action in safeguarding the sovereignty and maintaining the deterrence of the country. Alhumdulliah!
Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jan 03, 2026 05:24pm
@Xyz, Credit goes to entire team and entire Pakistan as well.
Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jan 03, 2026 05:26pm
@Hamid, Well said, team work pays off. Love Pakistan.
Recommend 0
aurora
Jan 03, 2026 05:48pm
@Xyz, Umm, actually, even though NESCOM comes under the civilian sector and has a role in its systems/sub-systems, this ALCM is manufactured by the PAF-owned Air Weapons Complex (AWC) and now the GIDS defence conglomerate handles its export.
Recommend 0
Rehan Shahid
Jan 03, 2026 08:33pm
Acha hai
Recommend 0
Dr Malaria Ahmed
Jan 03, 2026 10:04pm
Great job credit to PAK Army
Recommend 0
Pakistani Patriot
Jan 04, 2026 03:15am
Pakistan on the rise!
Recommend 0
Matt
Jan 04, 2026 04:03am
Stay strong
Recommend 0
Xyz
Jan 04, 2026 05:09am
@aurora, the news itself shows those scientists and engineers were not from PAF as it says the air chief congratulated scientists and engineers and PAF team. It would have been better to mention the name of the organization (NESCOM) whose scientists and engineers are being congratulated.
Recommend 0
Pudungi Pei
Jan 04, 2026 09:33pm
With modern marvels, highest use of human intelligence. Technology in the defence exhibiக்ed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its security and sovereignty! True?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 05, 2026 01:57am
Looks pretty lethal, can we test it on TTP leadership?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 05, 2026 12:05pm
but why the red and white color? and the name? a Mongol... why not a neutral name like TOMAHAWK or KULHARI.
Recommend 0

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