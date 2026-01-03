Four decomposed bodies found off Mai Kolachi Road

Bodies of four persons are transported to a hospital in Edhi ambulances.—Shakil Adil / White Star

KARACHI: Four decomposed bodies — two women, a boy and a man — were recovered from a pit on Mai Kolachi Road on Friday night, police and rescue services officials.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza the bodies were recovered from a bushy area in the limits of the Docks police station.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information from a scavenger. Officials said the deceased persons appeared to have died around 10-15 days ago.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital to determine their exact cause of death.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident. He directed the police to investigate the matter and present an inquiry report on priority basis.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026