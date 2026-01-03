AJK forest dept told to complete projects on time

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Sardar Javed Ayoub on Friday directed the Forest Department to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within the stipulated timeframe, stressing that successful initiatives should be developed into model projects for replication in other districts.

The minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting at the Forest Department’s Community Conference Hall, where he was briefed on ongoing schemes and overall departmental performance by Chief Conservator of Forests (Development) Raja Abid Hussain and Green Pakistan Programme Project Director Dr Zakir Hussain.

The briefing covered progress on plantation drives, establishment of nurseries and measures taken for environmental protection under the Green Pakistan Project.

Laying emphasis on institutional strengthening, Mr Ayoub said all available resources should be utilised to make the department more effective, adding that projects showing positive results would be further improved and expanded with additional funding. He also called for the preparation of special model projects for rangeland development to enhance land fertility and greenery.

The minister announced that far-reaching reforms would be introduced to transform the AJK Forest Department into a modern and stable institution on the lines of Punjab’s forest administration. Acknowledging challenges faced by field staff, he assured that the department would be strengthened on a priority basis by providing improved transport and operational facilities to enable effective monitoring of plantation activities in remote areas.

Addressing employee welfare, he directed that the Forestry Foundation be activated immediately so that departmental employees could benefit directly from it. He also instructed officers to enhance media outreach regarding plantation campaigns and forest coverage to raise public awareness about the importance of forests and highlight the department’s performance.

Praising the Green Pakistan Project, the minister described such initiatives as vital for environmental improvement and stressed the need for the use of modern technology, capacity building of staff and stricter monitoring at check posts to curb illegal logging.

Expressing satisfaction over the department’s overall performance, Mr Ayoub reminded officials that the Forest Department was the custodian of AJK’s natural resources and bore the responsibility of protecting this valuable heritage for future generations.

A number of senior officials, including Chief Conservator of Forests (Principal) Dr Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial) Malik Asad Mahmood, Conservators of Forests Mir Naseer and Sardar Latif Khan, Chief Planning Officer Syed Attiqur Rehman Shirazi, and heads of research, planning and training institutions, were present at the meeting.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026