E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Next generation bio-monitoring launched in Himalaya region

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SKARDU: The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) has launched a next-generation bio-monitoring framework in the Karakoram–Himalayan region, aiming to address long-standing gaps in ecological data across northern Pakistan’s high-mountain ecosystems.

The mountain landscapes of northern Pakistan are among the world’s most ecologically significant regions, hosting a wide range of globally important wildlife species. However, limited empirical data on species ecology, population dynamics and survival requirements has remained a major challenge for evidence-based conservation planning. Researchers cite extreme terrain, harsh climatic conditions, the elusive nature of wildlife species, and limited access to advanced monitoring tools as key constraints.

The newly launched bio-monitoring framework integrates advanced techniques including double-observer surveys, environmental DNA (eDNA), non-invasive genetics and camera trapping.

According to SLF, the integrated approach moves beyond single-species monitoring and focuses on comprehensive biodiversity profiling. By mapping ecological networks and biological interactions, the framework is expected to support a deeper understanding of ecosystem structure, resilience and vulnerabilities and guide targeted, science-based conservation interventions across the region.

As part of the initiative, SLF organised a two-day training workshop in Skardu for students from Baltistan University and field staff of the Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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