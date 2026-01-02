E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Ex-information secretary Ambreen Jan selected to head Pemra

Kalbe Ali Published
A photo of former information secretary Ambreen Jan. — PTV World/File
A photo of former information secretary Ambreen Jan. — PTV World/File
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Ambreen Jan, former information secretary, was selected on Friday as the new chairperson of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), which will make her the first female head of the electronic media regulator once her appointment is confirmed.

The previous head of the regulator, Mohammad Saleem Baig, was appointed in 2018 and retired last year, leaving the post vacant.

A meeting of a parliamentary committee, chaired by Shehbaz Babar, selected Jan after it was convened to appoint the next head of the influential media regulatory authority.

Following the committee’s unanimous approval, Jan’s name was forwarded to President Asif Ali Zardari for final confirmation.

A former Grade 22 officer, Jan has also previously served as the managing director of the state broadcaster PTV, the director general of Radio Pakistan and press counsellor to Bangladesh while relations were strained from 2011 to 2018.

She was among five shortlisted candidates considered for the post, including Brigadier (retd.) Anwar Ahmed, Mateen Haider, Irfan Ashraf, and Dr Hamid Khan.

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Pakistan

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

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Taj Ahmad
Jan 02, 2026 07:20pm
Well talented lady, wish her good luck.
Recommend 0
Pudungi Pei
Jan 02, 2026 07:22pm
Hearty congrats first female head of the electronic media regulator. The opportunities in TN are endless. Shahbaz needs a pat on the back.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2026 07:41pm
Welcome to the important club and its clubhouse.
Recommend 0
Ali Saryawala
Jan 02, 2026 10:10pm
@Pudungi Pei, There should be no regulators
Recommend 0
Shah G
Jan 03, 2026 05:17pm
Thanks, a position not grabbed by PES Veteran.
Recommend 0

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