Ex-information secretary Ambreen Jan selected to head Pemra

Ambreen Jan, former information secretary, was selected on Friday as the new chairperson of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), which will make her the first female head of the electronic media regulator once her appointment is confirmed.

The previous head of the regulator, Mohammad Saleem Baig, was appointed in 2018 and retired last year, leaving the post vacant.

A meeting of a parliamentary committee, chaired by Shehbaz Babar, selected Jan after it was convened to appoint the next head of the influential media regulatory authority.

Following the committee’s unanimous approval, Jan’s name was forwarded to President Asif Ali Zardari for final confirmation.

A former Grade 22 officer, Jan has also previously served as the managing director of the state broadcaster PTV, the director general of Radio Pakistan and press counsellor to Bangladesh while relations were strained from 2011 to 2018.

She was among five shortlisted candidates considered for the post, including Brigadier (retd.) Anwar Ahmed, Mateen Haider, Irfan Ashraf, and Dr Hamid Khan.