Advice : Bring your vision to life

And here we are, looking at the date astoundingly, amazed that another year has passed. Some of us might say that it went too quickly, while for others it simply drifted.

But for most of us, it contained different types of surprises that brought both bitter and sweet experiences. While a lot of things happened the way we had wished, many events took us by surprise. But the bottom line is that they were a learning oppertunities for us and gave us eminent hands-on experiences.

In order to make the new year productive, a lot of us make resolutions and chalk out our new year goals. The year-end is the time when we ponder and reflect on how the year went and what needs to be done to improve our lives. One of the most interesting ways to map out any plan is to set up a vision board.

So, what’s a vision board? It’s simply a mix of pictures and words that show what you want or where you hope to go. You choose images and short lines that match your goals and the kind of life you are aiming for.

For example, if you want to learn swimming this year or start canvas painting, you could add pictures of swimming pools, professional swimmers, bright paints, or paintbrushes. You might cut them out and paste them onto a board, turn them into a small collage, or even keep everything digital.

A vision board can be a soft copy saved on your computer or phone, or a physical one you hang in your room where you can see it every day. Some people place it near their bed or desk, so it reminds them of what they are working towards, without needing much effort or explanation.

Now, many people might wonder what’s the point of doing this? Well, firstly, it is a very fascinating way to put out your goals with the help of pictures and text. It helps you envision where you would like to see yourself during that year. Secondly and more importantly, it acts as a constant source of motivation, inspiring you to take steps to get closer to achieving each one of your goals daily. The exciting part is that since it’s your vision board, it’s entirely up to you to be as creative and innovative as you want to be. Looking at your strengths and weaknesses, your aims and interests, you will decide what to include in your vision board and what to exclude.

And to start with it, all you need is to list down at least five to six goals or objectives you wish to achieve this year. These can be related to any of these categories: your personal life (education and career), physical and mental health, your relationships, developing your skills, etc.

Once the goals are decided, it is easy for you to collect visuals or texts that describe your desires. You can find relevant stuff on the internet or can cut out clippings from magazines and old newspapers. Make sure the images you choose align with your goals. For instance, if you want to be the captain of your school’s throwball team, you need to select pictures that excite you and help lead you towards achieving it gradually, such as photos of workouts, smart throwball moves and photos of internationally renowned players in action. The idea is to use these visuals to break down your goals into achievable dreams. So the clearer and more precise you are, the easier it will be for you to fulfill them.

But yes, make your vision board visually appealing. Play around with the pictures, text, captions and how everything is placed. There’s no fixed rule here. Arrange it in a way that feels exciting and personal to you, something you actually enjoy looking at.

I read it somewhere that there is no greater feeling than seeing yourself achieve your dreams and I concur with it. The key takeaway is to make SMART (Specific, Measurable, Time-bound, Achievable and Realistic) goals which are driven by simple, carefully taken steps consistently.

Wishing you a terrific year ahead with the hope that all your new year’s goals come alive!

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026