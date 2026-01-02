E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Just a handshake

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IT was a handshake that sent a ripple through the region. On Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shook hands in Dhaka, where they had both arrived to attend the state funeral of former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away earlier this week. It was, doubtless, a significant moment which invited attention across three countries.

The Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, made note of it in a post on his X account, which stated that the two men had “exchanged greetings” during their interaction ahead of the funeral programme organised for Ms Zia. Pictures of the two, sombrely attired for the occasion, accompanied his post.

Indian media downplayed the event, framing the handshake as a usual nicety at such events and therefore inconsequential. The Pakistani media, noting that it was the first high-level contact between the two nations since the May hostilities, ran with the statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, underlining the part where it claimed that the handshake and pleasantries had been initiated by Mr Jaishankar, who reportedly approached Mr Sadiq with an informal acknowledgement.

One reason for the interest could be that this is a slow time of the year for newsrooms. Another could be that anticipation has continuously been high for what happens next between Pakistan and India. Yet, given the prevailing atmosphere, not much can or should be read into a mere handshake.

Interestingly, the NA Secretariat’s statement on the ‘handshake’ notes that Pakistan has “consistently emphasised dialogue, restraint and cooperative measures, including proposals for peace talks and joint investigations into the alleged false flag Pahalgam incident, in order to prevent unprovoked aggression and escalation”. Can this be read as a signal to New Delhi that the door to talks remains open?

Unfortunately, the hostile rhetoric and posturing from next door show no signs of relenting. Recent reports regarding plans for controversial hydropower projects by India, which would violate the Indus Waters Treaty, are designed to be provocations for further tensions between the two states.

There is, without question, a strong need for temperatures to be brought down. But handshakes and exchanging pleasantries alone will not make that happen. It will require earnest effort, especially on New Delhi’s part, and diplomacy at the highest levels before a thaw can be expected.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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ABC
Jan 02, 2026 08:42am
Pakistan should visibly and verifiably act against terrorism targeted at India. In return, India should back off from weaponizing water since it affects the livelihood of millions. This is the only way for long term peace in the region. We can't be going back to this kind of crisis situation every few years.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 02, 2026 10:58am
Trump has given India an ultimatum to make good with Pakistan, else 50% Tarrifs stay. I'm surprised no one has picked up on this?
Recommend 0
Ayesha Akmal
Jan 02, 2026 06:33pm
@Nadeem Shah USA , And what happened to Trump’s ultimatum? Nothing. India is too big and powerful to dance to Trumps tune.
Recommend 0
Zubeida
Jan 02, 2026 06:41pm
@Nadeem Shah USA , In the end, Trump's tariff threats will not work against India because of its highly diversified economy. Also, US importers rely heavily on Indian products and services. Trump is using tariffs as an arm-twisting tactic which is bound to fail because the US economy relies on India's huge market. It's a Catch-22 situation, if you understand the term.
Recommend 0
Ash
Jan 02, 2026 09:32pm
It’s easy to reduce temperature. Pakistan handover LET, etc. top 20 UN designated terrorists to India. Relationship will improve immediately.
Recommend 0
Ziauddin Ahmed
Jan 03, 2026 11:47am
In European Union, each country has a different language, different cultures but one currency, and citizens of one country can travel through another country by using their national ID only. In almost eighty years since the Partition, why couldn't the countries in the subcontinent be at least friendly and cooperative? It's a shame. The poor in the nations are suffering.
Recommend 0

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