E-Paper | July 14, 2026

CJP Afridi says judiciary to pursue ‘meaningful reforms’ in 2026 to improve accessibility, strengthen transparency

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A file photo of Justice Yahya Afridi. — SC
A file photo of Justice Yahya Afridi. — SC
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In his New Year’s message, Supreme Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has said that the judiciary will “pursue meaningful reforms” in 2026 in a bid to improve accessibility, reduce delay and strengthen transparency in the justice system.

In a message posted on the Supreme Court’s website, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Afridi conveyed his greetings to the people, members of the judiciary and the legal fraternity on the new year.

“In the coming year, the judiciary will pursue meaningful reforms aimed at improving accessibility, reducing delay, strengthening transparency, and responsibly leveraging technology in the service of justice,” he said.

He said that the efforts would be guided by “a clear focus on outcomes that matter most to the public — timely decisions, understandable processes, and courts that are approachable and humane”.

CJP Afridi maintained that it was the judiciary’s responsibility to “ensure that justice is not only done, but is seen to be done — fairly, impartially, and without delay“.

“This responsibility acquires deeper meaning when viewed through the lived experience of ordinary citizens who approach our courts with hope, vulnerability, and trust,” the CJP said.

He underscored that the new year called on the judiciary “to reflect, to reform, and to renew our commitment to a justice system that places the citizen at its very centre“.

He asserted that “justice must be accessible in practice, not merely in principle; dignified in process, not just in outcome; and responsive to the needs of women, children, the marginalised, and those living in remote and underserved regions”.

The CJP expressed confidence that “through collective resolve, professionalism, and integrity, the judiciary will continue to strengthen public trust and uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution“.

He reaffirmed the “judiciary’s unwavering commitment to serve every citizen with fairness, independence, and compassion”.

CJP Afridi hoped that the new year would “bring renewed confidence in the rule of law and a justice system that truly reaches every doorstep.”

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Pakistan

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Syed A. Mateen
Jan 01, 2026 03:09pm
I wish best of luck to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.
Recommend 0
Manzoor Hussain Wandar
Jan 01, 2026 04:57pm
We have been waiting for such improvements in judiciary for decades. And we will continue to wait.
Recommend 0

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