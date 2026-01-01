14 killed in bus-van collision in Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: At least 14 passengers were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus carrying players of a university and a van on Jhang-Faisalabad road near the Adda Faqeer Di Kulli area on Wednesday.

The players of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences were on their way to Lahore to take part in various games at a sports event. According to Rescue 1122, police and the district administration, the accident occurred due to speeding by both vehicles when one was overtaking while the other was crossing a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley.

As a result, nine passengers died on the spot, while five others succumbed to their injuries on the way to or at the DHQ Hospital in Jhang.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder and DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani visited the accident site and the hospital and supervised the rescue operation.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026