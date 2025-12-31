Two killed as passenger van crashes into trailer

KARACHI: A minor girl and a man were killed and five others including two children injured when their van crashed into a trailer on the Superhighway (now M-9 motorway) on Tuesday, police and rescue services officials said.

Gadap City SHO Sarfraz Jatoi told Dawn that a Toyota Hiace carrying passengers was ostensibly speeding. When the driver applied the brakes, they failed, and the vehicle collided with a trailer from behind on the Superhighway near Malik Iqbal, injuring seven passengers, including three children.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which was impounded by police for investigation.

The injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced Naheed Naveed, 9, and Khalik Ahmed, 50, dead on arrival.

The deceased girl’s younger sister, Nausheen Naveed, 7, along with Mariam Ahmed, 7, Hasan Mustafa, 20, Mohammed Dawood, 55, and Ambreen Awan, 26, were admitted for treatment.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025