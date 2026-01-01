Double-decker buses introduced again in city ‘after 65 years’

KARACHI: The Sindh government inaugurated the double-decker bus service in the metropolis on Wednesday, with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon saying the double-deckers were “introduced again for Karachiites after 65 years”.

Officials said the buses will be available to the public from Thursday (today).

They said that the buses would run between Model Colony and Saddar’s Zainab Market via Sharea Faisal with stops near Malir Halt, Airport, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drigh Road, Nursery, Baloch Colony and Finance and Trade Centre.

A one-way ticket for commute via the double-decker bus would cost between Rs80 and Rs120, the officials added.

The service was inaugurated by Mr Memon and Local Government Minister Nasir Shah.

Sharjeel says service will be available for public from today; buses to run between Model Colony and Zainab Market via Sharea Faisal

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Memon, who also holds transport portfolio, recalled that the Sindh government had promised to introduce double-decker buses in Karachi by December 2025, pointing out that today was December 31.

He said the government aimed to provide transport facilities across the province in 2026, adding that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also instructed to introduce “double-decker buses on every road in Karachi” in the coming year.

Acknowledging that public transport was a necessity, he expressed the government’s intention to facilitate the people in this regard.

He said that over 125,000 commuters were using the Peoples Bus Service on a daily basis at a subsidised rate. “The Sindh government pays that subsidy to facilitate passengers.”

In response to a question about criticism of the poor condition of roads, the minister said the Sindh cabinet had allocated more than Rs9 billion out of the budget just for roads in industrial areas to address complaints. He said work on several other projects was also under way, particularly mentioning the Shahrah-i-Bhutto.

‘A gift to Karachiites’

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hailed the inauguration of the new double-decker bus service in the city and described it as a special gift to the Karachiites.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the launch marks a significant step toward modernising urban mobility in Pakistan’s largest metropolis.

He extended his congratulations to the people on the commencement of this innovative service. “The people of Karachi deserve better travel facilities,” he emphasised, underscoring his government’s commitment to improving daily commutes.

Highlighting the transformative potential, the CM stated, “Today the bus has started; tomorrow the city will change.”

He added that better travel for Karachi is no longer just a promise but a practical reality, with modern transport symbolising urban dignity and a convenient life.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026