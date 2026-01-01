Multan Avenue project grant overlapping causes Rs1bn loss

LAHORE: Grant overlapping has reportedly occurred for the 9km Multan Avenue development project, resulting in a potential loss of around Rs1 billion to the national exchequer, Dawn has learned.

The project, launched to improve traffic flow and urban connectivity in Multan, carries an estimated cost of Rs2.8bn.

However, sources in the provincial development sector disclosed that a development scheme already under execution was later incorporated into the Multan Avenue project and the project was presented as two separate sections, creating duplication in planning and execution.

According to sources, the Annual Development Programme (ADP) scheme (GS-2176, FY 2024–25), with an estimated cost of around Rs1bn, was originally being implemented by the Punjab Highways Department. Despite being an ongoing project, the same work was subsequently included in the Multan Avenue project by dividing it into two of the total eight sections.

Highways dept rubbishes report, terms it false

The two sections reportedly include construction and beautification from Arazi Centre to Sahu Chowk, spanning 0.95km and from Syeddanwala Chowk to Model Town Chowk, covering 1.10km. These portions were earlier part of a single ADP scheme but were later presented as independent components of the Multan Avenue project, resulting in overlapping.

Officials said that such duplication could have led to avoidable expenditure, adding that the funds involved might otherwise have been utilised for other development initiatives in the city. They further alleged that the superintending engineer highways, on the direction of the commissioner Multan, included the ongoing scheme into the Multan Avenue project, while the director development did not raise objections to the move.

Under the Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016, development schemes are required to be approved through designated forums within specified financial limits. Any change in scope, repackaging or inclusion of existing projects is required to be cleared by the competent authority to prevent duplication and misuse of public funds.

The matter has raised questions over planning procedures and the monitoring of development projects. When contacted, Highways Department Executive Engineer Ali Haider rejected the allegations.

Responding to Dawn’s queries regarding the reported overlapping and possible violation of financial rules, he said the report was “totally false and based on incorrect information”.

“There is no overlap. This is not an SDG or maintenance and repair scheme. The Multan Avenue project was vetted by the chief engineer and approved by the competent forum,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026