E-Paper | July 13, 2026

In tit-for-tat move, Mali and Burkina say they are restricting entry for US nationals

AFP Published
A US flag is displayed in front of the US Capitol as the US Senate considers US President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 29, 2025. — Reuters/File
A US flag is displayed in front of the US Capitol as the US Senate considers US President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 29, 2025. — Reuters/File
Flags of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are seen during a demonstration that was called by Mali’s Junta to support their decision to leave the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc ‘‘ECOWAS’’, in Bamako, Mali, February 1, 2024. —Reuters
Flags of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are seen during a demonstration that was called by Mali’s Junta to support their decision to leave the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc ‘‘ECOWAS’’, in Bamako, Mali, February 1, 2024. —Reuters
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Mali and Burkina Faso have announced travel restrictions on American nationals in a tit-for-tat move after the US included both African countries on a no-entry list.

In statements issued separately by both countries’ foreign ministries and seen on Wednesday by AFP, they said they were imposing “equivalent measures” on US citizens, after US President Donald Trump expanded a travel ban to nearly 40 countries this month, based solely on nationality.

That list included Syrian citizens, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders, and nationals of some of Africa’s poorest countries, including also Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

The White House said it was banning foreigners who “intend to threaten” Americans.

Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry said in the statement that it was applying “equivalent visa measures” on Americans, while Mali said it was, “with immediate effect”, applying “the same conditions and requirements on American nationals that the American authorities have imposed on Malian citizens entering the United States”.

It voiced its “regret” that the United States had made “such an important decision without the slightest prior consultation”.

The two sub-Saharan countries, both run by military juntas, are members of a confederation that also includes Niger.

Niger has not officially announced any counter-measures to the US travel ban, but the country’s news agency, citing a diplomatic source, said last week that such measures had been decided.

In his December 17 announcement, Trump also imposed partial travel restrictions on citizens of other African countries including the most populous, Nigeria, as well as Ivory Coast and Senegal, which qualified for the football World Cup to be played next year in the United States as well as Canada and Mexico.

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Ali
Dec 31, 2025 03:00pm
Countries and rulers with spine unlike other spineless.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 31, 2025 03:34pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
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Brad
Dec 31, 2025 04:33pm
dignity matters
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Pudungi Pei
Dec 31, 2025 05:10pm
The populous Nigeria and Ivory Coast and Senegal, qualified for the football World Cup. Good show!
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Dr.Mofu
Jan 01, 2026 07:43am
Americans are going to go hungry.
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