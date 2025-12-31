E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Three-day winter carnival begins in Kamalia

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TOBA TEK SINGH: A three-day winter carnival began in Kamalia on Monday night featuring a range of cultural and recreational activities.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Umar Abbas Mela where folk singer Zahoor Lohar captivated the audience with a live performance on the opening night.

The carnival also hosted a traditional horse dance, a floral exhibition organised by the Agriculture Department, special selfie points for youth, and a variety of food and shopping stalls offering both traditional and modern cuisine.

A large number of families attended the event, while a dedicated kids’ play area was set up to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for children.

A handloom had been installed to demonstrate the traditional process of producing Kamalia khaddar, drawing keen public interest. Stalls by the Kamalia Handicraft Development Centre and the District Industrial Home (Sanatzar) had also been established to promote regional handicrafts and home-based industries.

The cultural heritage of the Indus Valley was highlighted at the event through a special display of earthenware. Painting and singing competitions and a poetry recital (mushaira) were also part of the carnival, while additional attractions included a bonfire, live mehndi, live music and colourful stalls.

PRA LOCAL OFFICE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has established its first district office in Jhang.

Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president and industrialist Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh led a delegation of traders to visit the newly-established office on Tuesday.

District Enforcement Officer Naeem Mahmood informed them that the PRA district office would offer complete guidance and support regarding sales tax matters, appeals, documentation, data submission, and other related procedures.

He added that the initiative aimed to ensure transparency, ease of doing business, and timely resolution of tax-related issues at the local level.

Mr Sheikh said that previously traders and industrialists from Jhang were compelled to visit the PRA divisional-level office in Faisalabad for sales tax matters, which caused inconvenience and increased costs.

DBFB FUNDS: The Faisalabad District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) meeting approved 475 applications for educational scholarships, marriage grants and burial grants of current government employees, and widows and daughters of retired employees.

The meeting was chaired by DC Nadeem Nasir on Tuesday where a total of Rs19 million were released for the purpose. According to the details, Rs2.87 million were released against 115 applications for educational scholarships, Rs2.8 million for 179 applications for marriage grants and Rs6.3 million on 181 applications for burial grants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Zainab Jahandad was also present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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