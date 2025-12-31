Travel advisory for Murree issued

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has issued a special advisory for tourists in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas in view of the rain and snowfall forecast.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain and snowfall may start on December 31 and continue till January 2. In the advisory, tourists have been directed to get complete information about the weather conditions before traveling to Murree.

It is mandatory to use tyre chains on vehicles in snowy areas, maintain proper air pressure in tyres and travel only with full fuel tank. The district administration said tourists should follow the instructions of the traffic police and continue their travel according to the traffic management plan.

Along with implementing SOPs, it is also important to promote eco-friendly tourism. In any difficult or emergency situation, tourists can get guidance and help from the facilitation centres.

Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the aim of the district administration was to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists. He appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel during possible rain and snowfall.

He said officials and personnel of all concerned departments were active in the field to provide facilities to tourists. The district administration has also announced that help desks have been set up at specific points for tourists.

Traffic plan in place for New Year’s Eve

The City Traffic Police have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain traffic flow.

As part of the traffic plan, more than 600 traffic police personnel will be deployed. Seven special squads have also been formed to prevent wheelie, racing and car skidding.

Police spokesman said that following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, Chief Security Officer Traffic Headquarters Inspector Mohammad Waseem has formulated a comprehensive and organized traffic plan for Rawalpindi and other tehsils to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens and prevent wheelie on the New Year’s Eve.

More than 600 traffic police personnel will perform special duties on the occasion of New Year’s Night, while seven special squads have been formed to prevent wheelie, racing, car skating and hooliganism, and special pickets have also been established to keep a check on them.

The traffic police staff will remain on alert on Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Bank Road, Jhelum Road, Old Airport Road, Murree Road and Sixth Road and other important highways and will take full legal action against the violators.

The Christian community celebrates the religious festival on New Year’s Eve, for which special arrangements have been made and additional traffic police personnel have been deployed at churches and religious places.

Traffic officials will also be on duty at parks and recreational places to maintain traffic flow.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam issued special orders to all circle and sector in-charges to ensure foolproof security in the city through teamwork and complete coordination, and to continue to take action against vehicles and motorcycles with tinted windows, without registration, non-standard number plates and without number plates.

He further said that all officers and men of the traffic police should perform their duties with hard work and responsibility on these important days and provide all kinds of traffic facilities to the public.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He also made a special appeal to parents to keep an eye on their children on New Year’s Eve and to avoid giving them motorcycles or cars at a young age so that they do not face any legal problems.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025