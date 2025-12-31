E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Normal gas pressure in Old Sukkur within a month: SSGC

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KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has said that the Old Sukkur area is currently facing low pressure due to ongoing work to rehabilitate the area’s gas infrastructure.

Responding to a news item published in Dawn headlined ‘Sukkur locality without gas for 10 weeks’, an SSGC statement said the rehabilitation work is being carried out to address the low pressure issues, resulting from decades-old pipelines which have corroded to the point that water has started seeping.

“Once the work is complete and service shifting commences, then this persisting issue will stand resolved.

‘‘This activity is expected to be completed by the last week of January, after which normal gas pressure to this area will be restored,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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