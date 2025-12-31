KP in grip of severe cold after rain, snowfall

Two men stand near a vehicle which skidded off a snowy road in Oveerik village of Injigan valley, Chitral, on Tuesday. — Dawn

CHITRAL: A cold wave swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday after intermittent rainfall in plain areas and snowfall in upper regions.

A drop in temperatures was reported across the length and breadth of Chitral region.

Four inches of snow fell on the Lowari Tunnel Road, which connects Chitral to other parts of the country. However, vehicular traffic remained unaffected.

Snowfall was also reported in Chitral’s Laspur Valley, Reach, Trich, Madak Lisht, Arkari, Karimabad and Gabor areas.

A vehicle belonging to NGO Aga Khan Agency for Habitat and with the driver and two engineers on board, crashed into a ditch in the Awerik village in the Anjigan Valley of Lower Chitral. However, they all remained unhurt. They’re shifted to the Garm Chashma tehsil headquarters hospital.

The incident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle on the slippery road due to snowfall.

Several mountainous areas of Lower and Upper South Waziristan districts reported the first rain and snowfall of the winter season, marking the onset of colder weather and bringing relief to residents and farmers from a prolonged dry spell.

The residents said light to moderate snowfall was recorded in high-altitude regions, including Angoor Adda, Shakai, Khamrang, Raghzai, Kaniguram, Badar, Laddha and surrounding hilly areas, while intermittent downpour fell in low areas.

They said the precipitation transformed the mountainous landscape, with hill ranges blanketed in snow, significantly enhancing the natural beauty of the region.

Residents welcomed the change in weather, describing the snowfall and rain as a positive and refreshing development after a dry spell. They hoped that the cold weather would offer environmental and economic benefits to the region.

Farmers and landowners said the first snow and rainfall of the season was highly beneficial from an agricultural perspective.

They noted that the moisture provided by rain and melting snow would improve soil fertility and enhance crop productivity in the coming months.

The growers said they expected a positive impact of the change in weather on wheat cultivation, which was currently at a critical stage, as well as on orchard crops such as pine nuts (chilgoza), apples, peaches and plums.

Bajaur tribal district also recorded the first major rainfall of the winter season on Tuesday, with light snow falling in the mountainous areas.

Residents said that the moderate rainfall started across the district at around 12pm and continued until Tuesday night.

They said that the majority of mountains and adjacent areas received snow, making the weather colder. Farmers welcomed the rain, saying it will not only end the prolonged drought-like conditions but also improve crops, especially wheat.

The rain prompted most residents to enjoy hot and crispy meals throughout the day. However, some complained that the rain had caused power outages in several areas of the district, including Khar, Sadiqabad and Inayat Kalley, the populous areas of Khar tehsil.

“We don’t know the causes, but most areas of the district, including Sadiqabad, Khar, Inayat Kalley, Rahmanabad and Nowi Kallay, have been without electric supply since the first drop of the rain fell,” said Fahad Shah of Sadiqabad town.

Residents said that the prolonged power outage caused great inconvenience to them. They demanded immediate restoration of electric supply.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025