Kashmir EC, Nadra discuss computerised electoral rolls

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission on Monday held a meeting with officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to modernise the electoral system and ensure transparency, accuracy and efficiency ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the region.

The meeting, chaired by Election Commission member Syed Nazirul Hassan Gilani, focused on the installation of a computerised electoral rolls system, its technical framework, data security and inter-agency coordination.

According to a press release, Mr Gilani urged Nadra and the AJK Information Technology (IT) Board to expedite all required steps for the installation of the system to ensure the conduct of free, fair and impartial elections.

Nadra officials briefed participants on various modules of the computerised system, including the preparation, verification and timely updating of voter data. They said the software development was 99 percent complete and, after undergoing quality assurance, would enter the installation phase within two weeks.

Participants were told that the new system would significantly reduce errors in voter lists and help prevent duplicate registrations. The meeting also discussed linking the system with Nadra’s database, biometric verification and automated updates.

Officials of the AJK IT Board presented proposals relating to data security, cyber protection and system hosting, while a cyber security specialist underlined the importance of safeguarding sensitive electoral data, preventing unauthorised access and maintaining backup systems.

The participants expressed confidence that the timely installation of the computerised electoral rolls system would play a vital role in holding transparent, fair and credible elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It was agreed to further strengthen coordination and a joint working mechanism among the Election Commission, Nadra and information technology institutions.

Those who attended the meeting included Secretary Election Commission Raja Shakeel Khan, Assistant Election Commissioner Muhammad Umar Sheikh and Secrecy Officer Raja Waseem, Secretary IT Rashid Hanif, IT Board’s Deputy Director Nadeem Taj, Focal Person Mohsin Mustafa, Cyber Security Specialist Ahsan Sardar and Assistant Director Information Khawaja Imranul Haq.

Nadra was represented by Alamdar Hussain, Head of E-Governance, Junaid Ahmad, Director Technology, Rehman Gul, Director Network, Zahid Abbas, Project Manager, Zeeshan Mughal, Software Specialist, and a representative of its IS Department.

The AJK Election Commission comprises Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members – one of them designated as senior member.

While the CEC is appointed by theAJKPresident on the advice of theAJKCouncil Chairman - the Prime Minister of Pakistan - from among a panel proposed by theAJKPrime Minister in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, the appointment of both members is made by the President solely on the advice of the AJK Premier.

Even though next general elections are due in July 2026, the Commission has been without a CEC since January 14, a day after the completion of the five-year term of retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria. The post of senior member also remains vacant, while Mr Gilani was appointed as a member by former prime minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on January 11.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025