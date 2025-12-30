Minister for more crop production amid climate, population challenges

LAHORE: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain says growing population and climate change are major challenges to food security, and if crop production is not increased, the country will not be able to meet its national food requirements in the future.

He was chairing a meeting at the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB), Punjab University, on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Academy of Sciences Chairman Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, CEMB Director Dr Muazur Rehman, experts on national food security, scientists and policymakers.

The federal minister said Pakistan did not lack talent in any sector but research was essential for development and improvement. He said that the benefits of research in institutions were always long-term; however, due to the absence of immediate results, governments often showed less interest in investing in research.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that national security was closely linked with food security, and stressed the need for extensive work in food research. He added that climate change was having the most severe impact on the agriculture sector, leading to increased production costs and other challenges. He said protecting agriculture and farmers was the responsibility of the government.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025