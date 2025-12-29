NDMA tells authorities to ensure preparedness ahead of expected cold wave

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in a weather advisory issued on Monday, asked authorities to ensure all necessary preparations and response measures ahead of an expected cold wave in the country.

The NDMA said that a “westerly wave” is likely to approach the western parts of the country from December 29 (today), resulting in rain and snowfall in various areas from tonight till January 2.

It said that the system was expected to grip “most upper and central parts of the country on Dec 31 and persist in the upper regions till the morning of Jan 2“.

According to the NDMA, “snowfall may lead to road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from the night of Dec 30 till the morning of Jan 2.”

It also projected a likelihood of “landslides and avalanches in the hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the same period“.

The authority advised tourists to exercise caution and “avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable and high-altitude areas”. In central and southern Punjab as well as Sindh, fog conditions are expected during the wet spell, it said.

It added that, “in view of the anticipated conditions, the NDMA has advised all relevant provincial disaster management authorities, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, the State Disaster Management Authority and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration to ensure all necessary preparedness and response measures“.

It said in its advisory said that relevant authorities “have been urged to remain vigilant, ensure timely dissemination of information, keep emergency response teams on alert, and take proactive measures to minimise potential risks to life, property and critical infrastructure“.

The statement added that the NDMA was “closely monitoring the situation”.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its weather advisory, has warned of rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills in most parts of the country in the coming week.

It said that daytime temperatures were expected to drop further, particularly after the system passes.