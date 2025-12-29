From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Cold snap

KARACHI: Temperature in Karachi tonight [Dec 29] might go down to 40 degrees F — nine degrees below the normal — weather experts warned yesterday. Another cold wave is expected to close on the heels of the one which passed yesterday. As forecast by the meteorologists temperature during the last two days went up by two degrees, but it again went down on Thursday. Temperature at 3 a.m. early today was 46.7.

[As reported by news agencies in Karachi,] the cold wave which gripped Karachi took a toll of 26 human lives in the refugee-inhabited Lalukhet and Pirabad areas during the last 48 hours.

[And in other news reported by Dawn’s Staff reporter in Karachi,] a racket in the exchange of foreign currencies involving about Rs 6,00,000 was unearthed by the State Bank Branch of the Pakistan Special Police yesterday. Haji Ismail and Haji Noor Mohammad, local businessmen, were arrested by the police. Another accused, Mr D. J. Irani, described as a British Indian subject, made good his escape by taking off to Amsterdam a night before the police went to secure him from a local hotel where he stayed in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025