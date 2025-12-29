Several terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations

• ISPR says four terrorists eliminated in Karak

• Another eight killed in Lakki police action

• Peace committee member injured in attack

• Officials told to be on their guard amid threats from banned groups

LAKKI MARWAT: At least 12 terrorists were killed and several others injured in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by security forces in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balo­chistan’s Kalat district, killing four terrorists.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out the previous day following intelligence repo­rts about the presence of terrorists affiliated with Fitna al Hindustan — the term the state uses for Balochistan-based separatist groups.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the ISPR said in the statement.

It added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists, who had been actively involved in terrorist activity in the area.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. [The] relentless counter-terrorism campaign under [the] vision “Azm-i-Istehkam” (as approved by [the] Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR stated.

The operation came a day after the ISPR reported that four terrorists from the Fitna al Khawarij — a term used to describe the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — had been killed in an IBO in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

Karak operation

Separately, Karak police spokesman Shaukat Khan told Dawn that eight terrorists were killed and several of their accomplices injured during an IBO in Karak district. He said police moved to the area after receiving credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the mountainous terrain of Banda Daud Shah tehsil.

“During the operation, led by Karak District Police Officer Saud Khan, the law enforcement personnel eliminated eight terrorists in an intense exchange of fire and destroyed their hideouts in the difficult mountainous terrain,” he said, adding that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) commandos, backed by intelligence operatives, assisted police in effectively engaging the terrorists.

The official added that the terrorists attempted to take away the bodies of their slain accomplices, but the police effectively engaged them, resulting in an exchange of fire that lasted several hours.

Peace body member injured

Separately, in Lakki Mar­wat, a member of a peace committee was injured when terrorists attacked his house in the Abbasa Khattak area late Saturday night.

District police spokesman Qudratullah confirmed the attack, saying a group of terrorists fired rockets launchers at the house of Hamayun, a key member of the local peace body.

As a result of the attack, Hamayun sustained injuries, while other residents of the house remained unhurt. Local police, with the help of armed residents and volunteers of the peace body, returned fire and forced the assailants to flee.

The terrorists also fired at the Abbasa police post before fleeing towards the mountainous border area with Karak district. Despite his injuries, Hamayun, along with other peace committee volunteers, is expected to assist police in operations against terrorists in the area.

The attack followed a successful operation in the Takhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, where police claimed to have killed six terrorists, including a com­­mander identified as Nusratullah Wazir.

Security advisory

Police also issued a security advisory for police personnel, government officials, and the public in light of intelligence reports suggesting a possible subversive activity in the district.

According to the advisory issued by the District Police Officer Lakki Marwat, the TTP Teepu Gul Group, with support from the Hafiz Gul Bahadar group of North Waziristan, was planning a large-scale terrorist attack in the district. It warned that terrorists might use explosive-laden vehicles to target schools, sports activities, large public gatherings, and bazaars.

“The planned attack may be similar to the terrorist incident that took place in the Shah Hassan Khel area of Lakki Marwat district on Jan 1, 2010”, the advisory said.

It further stated that terrorists had begun preparing an explosive-laden vehicle and that a suicide bomber, an Afghan national, was reportedly undergoing training in Paktia province, Afghanistan.

The advisory warned that terrorists might kidnap or target police personnel and civilians, directing SDPOs and SHOs to place all police units on high alert and ensure strict checking of suspected vehicles, particularly vans, trucks, and pick-ups.

Our staff correspondent in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025