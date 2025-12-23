Security forces kill 8 terrorists after attack on police vehicle martyrs 5 cops in KP’s Karak

LAKKI MARWAT: Eight terrorists were killed in a search operation launched after five cops were martyred when their police mobile came under attack in Gurguri area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak on Tuesday.

The district police spokesman, Shaukat Khan, confirmed the incident and the casualties, saying that all of the martyred personnel were constables.

The martyred policemen were identified as constables Shahid Iqbal, Samiullah, Arif, Safdar and Muhammad Abrar, who was also the mobile’s driver, Khan added.

He said that on the instructions of the Kohat Regional Police Office and the Karak district police officer, a joint operation between the Karak Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was launched in the area.

“Eight terrorists were killed as they were pursued through tricky and mountainous terrain,” Khan said. “The bodies of the slain terrorists have been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem, while the process of identifying them is underway.”

While the exact details of the attack remain unclear, an image shared by the police spokesman showed what appeared to be the charred remains of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Karak Police stated that funeral prayers had been offered for the five martyrs, who were presented with full honours.

“In the funeral prayer ceremony, a decorated contingent of police offered a salute to the martyrs, while flowers were placed on the bodies of the martyrs wrapped in the national flag,” the press release read.

Karak Police added that the funeral prayers were attended by KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, among other civilian and police officials.

Karak Police offer funeral prayers for five personnel martyred in an attack on a police vehicle in Karak on December 23. — Photo courtesy Karak Police

The CM and chief secretary “met the relatives of the martyrs, expressed their grief and sorrow and paid tribute to their great sacrifice”, the press release added. “The senior officers also assured the relatives of all possible cooperation, government benefits and welfare facilities.”

The statement further said that IG stated that the martyred police personnel sacrificed their lives for the maintenance of law and order and the protection of the public, which will never be forgotten.

He further clarified that the KP police would continue its fight against terrorism with full force, professionalism and determination, vowing retaliation for martyrs’ blood.

CM Afridi was quoted as saying that the sacrifices of martyrs are expensive and that the police have always been on the front line in combating terrorism. He added that the government stands by the police, who are being provided with modern equipment.

“Elements hostile to peace will not be forgiven under any circumstances. The sacrifices of the martyred police personnel are a source of pride not only for the police force but also for the entire nation, and their memories will always live on,” CM Afridi as quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the lives lost and offering prayers for the martyred officers, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the government’s full support during this difficult time.

The prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police force, stating that police personnel had always played a frontline role in the war against terrorism and rendered “unparalleled” services to ensure peace and security in the country.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” the prime minister said, adding that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, PM Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan remained fully committed to the complete elimination of terrorism in all its forms.

Separately, district police spokesperson Asif Hassan told Dawn that an assistant sub-inspector, Rehmatullah, and a passerby were injured during an exchange of fire between police and wanted suspects in Lakki Marwat’s Tajori area.

Today‘s attack on the vehicle is the latest in a series of incidents in which police personnel have been targeted in the province. Last week, a police official and his brother were martyred in a gun attack in KP’s Lakki Marwat.