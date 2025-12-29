Thai military says 72-hour ceasefire does not mean lowering guard

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha and his Thai counterpart Nattaphon Narkphanit pose with ceasefire documents.—AFP

THE Thai armed forces said on Sunday that troops remain on high alert to protect territory and sovereignty, stressing that the 72-hour ceasefire is a measure aimed at building lasting peace without affecting Thailand’s sovereign rights.

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the joint press centre on the Thai–Camb­odian border situation, said Thai forces would maintain their current positions with full readiness throughout the ceasefire period.

The Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) agreed on Saturday to implement a temporary ceasefire for 72 hours. Prapas said the military would review the situation after the 72-hour period before deciding on next steps.

He said the decision was made in the national interest and with public safety in mind, while Thailand would maintain its dignity and sovereignty. He added that while Thailand had listened to suggestions from friendly countries, the final decision was Thailand’s.

Addressing concerns Cambodia could use the 72-hour window to reinforce positions along the border, Prapas said the Thai military had measures in place to monitor Cambodian troop movements.

Claims troops remain on full alert, monitoring Cambodian movements and maintaining current positions

He said Thai forces would use intelligence operations and patrols to track activity, and that any irregular movement would be recorded. Thailand would respond immediately as appropriate, he said.

If Cambodia violates the ceas­efire, Prapas said Thailand would report incidents through agreed mechanisms. He added that Thailand reserves the right to self-defence, including resp­onding as necessary and in proportion, while avoiding actions that could be exploited against Thailand in the international arena.

Prapas said the military would adhere to the principle of holding and controlling areas based on current positions, adding that coordinates, incidents and evidence of movements are being recorded in every case to safeguard Thailand’s rights both on the ground and at the negotiating table.

On the 72-hour timeframe, he said it was short enough to keep the situation under control but long enough to carry out urgent tasks such as verifying facts on the ground, assisting residents, managing security and allowing negotiation mechanisms to work without the situation escalating.

Prapas said the ceasefire was a strategic choice aimed at protecting civilian lives, maintaining international legitimacy and creating space for diplomacy, while Thailand’s military readiness remains fully intact.

He said the main objectives of operations are to defend sovereignty, reduce threats and protect the public. Thailand has already secured key areas, he said, and the ceasefire is not an end to national defence but a reduction in clashes to assess outcomes and determine next steps carefully.

Prapas said the military would implement the government’s policy of prioritising public safety, including increased patrols, surveillance and risk-based warning systems. He stressed a ceasefire does not automatically mean areas are reopened.

Emergency plans are in place, he said.

Residents will be able to return gradually and resume livelihoods in stages, but only after point-by-point safety assessments, including checks for landmines, unexploded ordnance and the risk of renewed clashes. Authorities have also stepped up measures to protect property, set up checkpoints and opened complaint channels, alongside legal compensation and relief measures, he added.

Prapas said Thailand would rely on a “verifiable” system rather than trust, prioritising evidence and facts. He said there are mechanisms to record incidents, report through the chain of command and use agreed committees or channels, with disputes escalated to negotiations if necessary. He added that authorities are also preparing to counter information warfare through proactive communication based on international standards.

Politically, he said decisions were made jointly by the government and the military under a single objective: public safety and the protection of sovereignty. He insisted there were no secret deals or hidden conditions affecting sovereignty, and said briefings would continue as far as security considerations allow.

After the 72-hour period ends, Prapas said the situation will be reviewed based on facts to determine next steps—whether to extend de-escalation measures, adjust civilian protection or resume operations if required.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025