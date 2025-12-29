E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Muttahida groups in war of words over Dr Imran Farooq’s murder

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
MQM leader and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addresses a press conference at a park adjacent to the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
MQM leader and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addresses a press conference at a park adjacent to the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
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KARACHI: A war of words erupted between two factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Sunday after Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal once again blamed party founder Altaf Hussain for being involved in the 2010 murder of senior party leader Dr Imran Farooq in London.

Speaking at a press conference at a park adjacent to the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters, Mr Kamal said if Mr Hussain “truly considers himself innocent, he should approach a London court and file a petition for a transparent investigation into the brutal murder of Dr Imran Farooq”.

It may be noted that in 2020 an Islamabad anti-terrorism court had sentenced three men — Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim — to life imprisonment and declared Mr Hussain an absconder in the Imran Farooq murder case.

The MQM-P leader’s presser came a day after the burial of Dr Imran Farooq’s widow Shumaila, who died a couple of days ago in London. Mr Kamal, as well as leaders of MQM factions, attended the funeral and expressed their condolence with her two sons and other family members.

During his press conference, Mr Kamal lost his cool and used foul language against Mr Hussain. He also alleged donations were collected from around the world in the name of sending Shumaila’s body to Pakistan.

Lamenting that Dr Imran Farooq’s children “are being dragged onto social media and exploited for political purposes”, Mr Kamal advised them to stay away from Mr Hussain and his faction.

MQM-L responds

Meanwhile, the MQM-L condemned Mr Kamal’s press conference and challenged him to prove his allegations.

Senior London-based leader Mustafa Azizabadi told an online media briefing that “Kamal’s press conference is an extremely disgraceful attempt to drag the innocent children of Dr Imran Farooq”.

He condemned use of foul language by Mr Kamal.

He also played video clips showing Dr Imran Farooq’s late father telling a TV host that the killers of his son were with Mr Kamal.

Mr Azizabadi said his party was not making allegations against anyone, but that people should decide for themselves after watching Imran Farooq’s father’s video.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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Pakistan

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Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 29, 2025 10:51am
Stone age history.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2025 11:01am
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Dec 29, 2025 12:56pm
Let’s stop finger pointing to one another and focus on unity between all MQM members in Pakistan and abroad. Remember unity always pays off.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 29, 2025 01:00pm
Hyenas often show a lack of fear when a lion is dying.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 29, 2025 01:22pm
There was a time when he was so scared that he ran from Karachi to Dubai in the dead of night.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 29, 2025 02:39pm
I agree with Mr.kamal . Altaf hussain has a shady character
Recommend 0

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