RDA to launch beautification of Rawalpindi’s entry, exit points

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will start beautification of the entry and exit points of the garrison city and, in this regard, will begin a survey next week to identify suitable sites for monuments.

A senior RDA official told Dawn that the provincial government had directed the civic body to launch a beautification drive on roads and areas under its administrative control, and it had decided to begin the work from the entry and exit points of the city.

He said all eyesores along the roads would be removed to give the city a new look so that visitors would feel the difference. He added that proposals would be submitted to the Punjab government through the Housing and Urban Development Department after completion of the city survey.

The official said the RDA would engage housing schemes and others to complete the work through donations, adding legal housing schemes had been contacted to join hands with the authority in beautifying the entry and exit points.

Apart from monuments, he said the RDA would also start work to improve the condition of checkposts at the city’s entry and exit points.

Meanwhile, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza visited the area near the Islamabad International Airport and the checkpost at Peshawar Mor, Rawalpindi.

During the visit, she conducted a detailed review of ongoing development projects in the city.

Emphasising the importance of beautifying Rawalpindi, Ms Murtaza said the city was set to receive iconic monuments at key interchanges and major roads.

She directed the Engineering Directorate of the RDA to construct high-quality, visually appealing and landmark monuments at Mumtaz City Interchange, Top City Interchange, Chur Chowk on Peshawar Road and Old Airport Road to enhance the prominence and attractiveness of the city’s main entry and exit points.

She said the projects aimed to enhance the city’s beauty and aesthetics and to highlight Rawalpindi as a modern, developed city. She directed the concerned officials to ensure that the work was completed within prescribed standards and timelines. She said the convenience and safety of citizens remained a top priority, adding these development initiatives would strengthen the city’s infrastructure while improving the quality of life for residents.

The RDA chief said the authority’s team would continuously monitor quality control to ensure timely completion of the projects and visible benefits for citizens.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025