CDA’s eight-week pre-approved building plans task not in sight even after 100 weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to implement its pre-approved building plans initiative aimed at simplifying the house construction approval process.

Despite the original timeline of eight weeks, the project remains incomplete even after the passage of over 100 weeks.

The CDA Board in September 2023 had made the decision aimed at providing relief to citizens by ending the complicated process of getting approval from the civic agency for building plans.

The board had decided that CDA will provide pre-approved building plans on its website and anyone can construct a house in accordance with these pre-approved plans without visiting its various departments.

There is temporary delay in implementation of system since CDA is in process of procuring hardware, says spokesman

However, in a highly questionable move, the CDA has so far failed to implement the decision as no building plans are available on its website.

“The decision made by CDA board headed by then Chairman Anwar-ul-Haq in September 2023 had received huge appreciation from public but we don’t know why this decision was not implemented,” said a source.

He said for all categories of residential and commercial plots, at least 20 sets of pre-approved building plans of each size should be available on CDA’s website.

“So that people start construction of their houses in accordance with these plans,” he said and added that if the allottee of a plot does not like any of the 20 available plans, they may opt for a new plan of his choice.

“The incumbent chairman CDA should look into the issue and make sure that the board decision is implemented in letter and spirit and there should be at least 20 approved design/building plans of each size of plots,” the source said, adding that the decision should be implemented for all sizes of plots.

“There should be no ifs and buts, no small and big plots, there should be pre-approved plans for all types of residential plots. The CDA chief should also ensure best of the best quality,” he said.

The CDA Board in 2023 had directed the relevant wing of the CDA to prepare a booklet within eight weeks, containing approved plans for plots of different sizes. The booklet was to be made available online so that residents could select a design of their choice.

However, even after over 100 weeks no progress has been made on the initiative.

It is pertinent to mention that the then CDA chairman had received several complaints regarding delays in the approval of building plans. Consequently, he presented the matter before the board, suggesting the introduction of pre-approved designs to ease the process for citizens.

Sources said Mr Haq was informed that applicants not only faced delays but also encountered unreasonable objections from some CDA officials.

The CDA Board had decided that the fee for these pre-approved plans would be determined after consultation with the finance wing.

A few months ago, the incumbent CDA management had announced that they would introduce pre-approved plans by the end of November, but nothing has happened so far.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said the pre-approved building plans portal was in its final implementation phase.

“Architectural designs for various categories of residential and commercial buildings have been finalised. There is a temporary delay in the implementation of this system since the CDA is in process of procuring hardware facilities which are important for processing the cases from the applicants by CDA,” he said.

He added that the CDA had earlier encountered a temporary delay in procuring the necessary hardware for the online system after the initial tendering process received only a single bid.

“The tendering process is going on again. CDA is committed to launching this portal soon and are currently focused on completing this essential infrastructure step,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025