Two years on, CDA yet to roll out pre-approved building plan initiative

ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of two years since its board’s decision, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to launch a people-friendly process of providing pre-approved building plans to allottees for house construction.

In a bid to eliminate the cumbersome approval procedure involving multiple departments of the civic agency, the CDA board had decided in September 2023 to introduce pre-approved building plans for residents.

The board had directed the relevant wing of the CDA to prepare a booklet within eight weeks, containing approved plans for various plot sizes.

The booklet was to be made available online so that residents could select a design of their choice with a single click.

Despite 2023 board decision, civic agency fails to implement people-friendly housing plan

However, even after 96 weeks, the work initially meant to take two months remains incomplete, and the CDA has yet to provide this facility to citizens.

It is pertinent to mention that the then CDA Chairman, Anwarul Haq, had received several complaints regarding delays in the approval of building plans. Consequently, he presented the matter before the board, suggesting the introduction of pre-approved designs to ease the process for citizens.

Sources said Mr Haq was informed that applicants not only faced delays but also encountered unreasonable objections from some CDA officials.

The CDA board had decided that the fee for these pre-approved plans would be determined after consultation with the finance wing.

“Yes, I still remember in 2023, CDA management directed that at least 20 best designs for each plot size should be uploaded online so that people could construct their houses in accordance with approved plans without visiting various CDA offices,” said an official involved in the consultation process.

“I still believe, if implemented, this initiative will bring great relief to citizens,” he added. He further said those who preferred unique house designs could still submit their own plans for approval.

When contacted, a CDA official said that the incumbent chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, had taken notice of the issue and recently directed the Building Control Section to ensure the availability of pre-approved plans by the end of November.

He added that the initiative would also include new facilities within the Building Control Section to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The plans would be available both on the CDA’s website and on digital screens to be installed in CDA offices.

“Chairman CDA has also directed the Information Technology Wing to coordinate closely with the Building Control Section for the early launch of the project,” the official said.

Another CDA officer said, “I personally know the CDA chief recently reprimanded concerned officials and is now personally monitoring the issue. Hopefully, the project will be launched soon.”

He emphasised that the chairman must ensure the availability of top-quality designs and investigate those responsible for the delay.

He added that some low-ranking officials within the CDA, allegedly having close ties with private architects, were reportedly opposing the project.

“Once this initiative is successfully launched, it will deal a blow to the business interests of several private architects and their supporters,” said the official.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025