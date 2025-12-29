Executive washrooms for travellers at 13 petrol stations

GUJRAT: The district administration has selected 13 petrol stations along the 50 kilometres long stretch of the GT Road in Gujrat for establishing executive washrooms to facilitate travellers.

The construction and renovation of the washrooms at five petrol stations, including three in Sara-i-Alamgir and two in Kharian tehsils, had been completed and these had been made operational, said an official of the district administration.

He said that the initiative had been launched on the directions of Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. As many as five petrol stations each in Gujrat and Kharian tehsils and three in the Sara-i-Alamgir tehsil had been selected for the purpose, he said adding that fuel stations on both sides of the national highway had been selected for the purpose.

The official said that the assistant commissioners of respective tehsils in collaboration with the management of the selected petrol stations were also installing benches and fixed seats at the selected locations.

Sara-i-Alamgir Assistant Commissioner Farooq-e-Azam was the first to get the task completed at three selected petrol stations. Meanwhile, several petrol stations in Lalamusa and Gujrat had demolished the old washrooms and new constructions were underway.

The management of the petrol stations would be responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of the areas and the respective tehsil administration would regularly inspect the points to ensure the continuity of the facility.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025