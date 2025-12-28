PCB to take over owner-less Multan Sultans for next PSL season

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans will be operated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) itself during the upcoming 11th edition of the tournament, the board’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday.

The decision comes amid a protracted dispute between the board and the franchise’s former owner, Ali Khan Tareen, whose agreement was not renewed after he was deemed non-compliant due to public criticism of the league’s management.

Multan Sultans, introduced as the sixth team in 2018 and historically the most valuable franchise — acquired initially for a significantly higher fee than others — won the PSL title in 2021 and reached multiple finals.

However, tensions escalated over the past year as Tareen repeatedly voiced concerns over transparency, governance and communication within the PSL setup.

The PCB responded with legal notices, accusing him of breaching contractual obligations, while Tareen threatened counter-legal action and ultimately decided against renewing ownership, citing principles.

Speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said: “This year, the PCB will operate Multan Sultans itself. After the end of the next PSL season, God-willing, we will hand it over to its next owners after an auction process.”

He added that an “acting head” for the franchise would be appointed within the next eight to 10 days, preferably a professional cricketer to ensure smooth operations.

The development coincides with the PSL’s expansion to eight teams for its 2026 edition — the league’s first major restructuring since Multan Sultans joined seven years ago.

The auction for the two new franchises is scheduled for January 8 in Islamabad, following the shortlisting of 10 technically qualified bidders from domestic and international investors.

There has been speculation that Tareen could directly or indirectly take part in the bidding process for the new teams. For Naqvi, that should not been an issue, despite Tareen’s differences with the PCB.

“Ali has done a lot of work on Multan Sultans,” said the chairman. “Unfortunately, whatever happened is an issue I don’t want to discuss. ”But technically, we will absolutely welcome him. If he wants to take a new team, he should definitely take it.“

Five existing franchises renewed their agreements earlier this year under revised valuations, but Multan Sultans will not go under the hammer ahead of the upcoming season to maintain continuity.

The franchise could have been put on sale for the January 8 auction, had it not been for the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, Naqvi said.

“There is a lot of interest in [Multan Sultans] it right now,” noted Naqvi. “But in Pakistan, there are PPRA rules that have to be followed.

“There is a process: first, advertise internationally, then I think a two-month wait, then everything.

“So it won’t be possible to do it because that process would have to be complete. This one (new teams) was already started much earlier. For that, the full process has to be done. So we have already started the process. As soon as it finishes, we will sell it immediately.”

The 11th PSL is set to run from March 26 to May 3, overlapping once again with the Indian Premier League in a bid to attract top overseas talent through enhanced player salaries and prize money.

Naqvi, however, said that deliberations are ongoing with the league’s stakeholders over preponing the starting date to March 23 in order for the tournament’s opening to coincide with the Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, Naqvi announced that former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has been appointed as the PSL’s brand ambassador and the bowling great will take on the post formally on January 1.