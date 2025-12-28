E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Two brothers among four killed in accidents on Superhighway

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Four people, including two brothers, were killed in three different accidents on Superhighway, officials said on Saturday.

They said two young brothers were killed when their car overturned, allegedly due to speeding, on the Superhighway near New Subzi Mandi.

Traffic police said in a statement that the car (BKV-904) was travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi when it overturned opposite Shahbaz Goth. As a result, the two brothers, Sami Faiz Mohammed, 28, and Muzzakir Faiz Mohammed, 20, were killed. Their bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another accident, a speeding bus overturned after its brakes failed on a road linking the National Highway with the Superhighway in Malir near Gulshan-i-Hadeed on Saturday, killing one passenger and injuring five others, including two women, rescue services officials said.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the bus, which was carrying 75 passengers, was on its way from Sanghar to Korangi. When it reached the Link Road, its brakes failed and due to speeding, the vehicle overturned. He said the rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving the information and retrieved the body of a man identified as Irfan Ali.

Five other passengers, Ramesh Kumar, 43; Alok Kumar, 35; Fariya Ahmed, 38; Kirshan Lal, 40, and Asifa, 17, were injured. They were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

In the third incident, a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Superhighway on Saturday.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said a 15-year-old boy was killed near Kathor Bridge when a hit-and-run driver struck him.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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