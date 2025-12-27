Bilawal urges greater role for provinces as solution to Centre’s financial woes

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday urged giving the provinces a greater role in areas such as tax collection to help address the federal government’s financial issues.

The Bhutto scion was addressing the death anniversary programme for his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Benazir was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack near Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007, after a public gathering.

The Sindh government announced a public holiday today to commemorate Benazir’s death anniversary. Foolproof security for the VVIPs, VIPs, and general public was ensured in Larkana, with over 8,500 police officers and personnel, alongside Rangers and other security agencies, deployed at and around Bhutto’s mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Speaking at the event, Bilawal said the PPP was a federal party that conducted politics at both the national and provincial levels with sincerity, treating the Centre’s problems as its own.

“If there is an issue of fiscal space for the federal government, then as a patriot, I would want to help solve it. The PPP has its own politics and history, and as the chain binding the four provinces, we have a greater responsibility to address the Centre’s issues while protecting provincial rights.”

“We think that instead of attempts to take authority away from the provinces, it would be better if the federal government gave more responsibilities to them. We are ready to take on additional responsibilities to help fix the economy and the government’s issues.”

Pointing to tax collection, the PPP chairman said the federal government should work together with provincial governments and give them more responsibilities in this area to boost revenue.

“We will collect taxes better than the Federal Board of Revenue and will eliminate your financial crises.”

Bilawal maintained that the government should remove itself from the business of supplying electricity through power utility companies and instead hand this responsibility over to the provinces.

“We will perform better than the Centre. There are many other ways in which the PPP will work together with the federal government to address its issues. We should all tackle Pakistan’s economic problems together so we can improve the people’s financial situation.”

On his mother, Bilawal said her last message was one of reconciliation. He added that reconciliation would be necessary to resolve the country’s current political crisis.

The Bhutto scion said that parties would have to abandon “political extremism” for the reconciliation effort to succeed, and their supporters would need to bring politics back within bounds. He added that actions such as the May 9, 2023, nationwide riots or cursing institutional heads were not the way forward.

He said Benazir and the PPP had never pursued the politics of revenge, as it caused losses to the country, its people, and the party’s supporters.

“Political forces will have to follow a responsible political path. The opposition parties should engage in responsible politics, and government parties should also think in the national interest.”

President Zardari says PPP always ready to defend Pakistan

In his speech, the president said today marked the day the PPP saved the country by championing the slogan of Pakistan and refraining from any retaliation for Benazir’s assassination.

He also referred to the May conflict with India, saying that the Pakistan Army gave a “befitting response” to the enemy, making it realise that it was serious.

“Modi realised it was no joke. Pakistan is Pakistan, and we, as Muslims, know how to defend ourselves.”

He warned that if any evil eye or country ever looked at Pakistan again, “they should remember that Asif Zardari, the PPP, and the scions of Bhutto and Bibi are present, and we are all ready to step onto the field of battle and make sacrifices to protect our nation”.

‘Unity over division’

In an earlier message on his wife’s death anniversary, the president said: “As we reflect on this solemn day on her 18th martyrdom anniversary, we must choose unity over division.”

He stressed that Benazir “never believed in vindictiveness and vendetta”.

“She always reminded us that democracy was the best revenge. Her message calls on us to heal political rifts, strengthen democratic institutions and work together for the progress of our motherland,” he said.

“On her anniversary, I reaffirm the commitment to carrying forward her vision of a democratic, inclusive, tolerant, pluralist and forward-looking Pakistan,“ he added.

Recalling that Benazir was the first female prime minister of a Muslim country and had been elected twice to the role, Zardari said: “In a political landscape shaped by exclusion, patriarchy, longer authoritarian rule and repeated disruptions of democratic order, she stood like a rock for the supremacy of the Constitution, authority of the Parliament and the peoples’ right to choose their representatives.

“Her repeated return to electoral politics reflected an unshakeable faith in peaceful political struggle and unadulterated democracy,” he asserted.

“She gave voice to the voiceless. She pulled farmers, workers and low-income families like a super magnet towards her, who remained at the centre of her politics,” the president highlighted, pointing out Benazir’s focus on widening access to livelihoods and education.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto believed deeply in an inclusive Pakistan. She rejected sectarianism, bigotry and intolerance, and consistently spoke for the protection of minorities,” President Zardari said about his late wife.

“Her courage in the face of extremism remains one of her most enduring legacies,” he further said, adding that Benazir’s assassination was a “reminder that the fight against terrorism is not only about security, but also about ideas, education and respect for diversity”.

“For the youth of Pakistan, her life offers a clear lesson. Speak up for justice, organise peacefully and do not surrender hope in the face of adversity. She confronted censorship and repression with resolve, proving that truth cannot be silenced forever.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to her, saying her political legacy was marked by patriotism, courage, and an unwavering commitment to democratic values, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said she consistently promoted tolerance, harmony, and forbearance in the political process, which remained a guiding principle for strengthening democracy in the country.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue the journey of tolerance, rule of law, democratic governance, and public welfare.

Bilawal, in a message released by the PPP yesterday, said his mother’s “supreme sacrifice was a pledge written in blood that democracy in Pakistan would never surrender”.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not just a leader; she was the fearless voice of democracy, the hope of the oppressed and an unyielding symbol of resistance against dictatorship, extremism and intolerance,” he was quoted as saying.

Reaffirming the PPP’s unwavering commitment to Benazir’s mission, Bilawal said the party will continue to fight for social and economic justice, constitutional supremacy, women’s empowerment and the protection of minorities.

“We bow our heads in reverence before Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Her sacrifice is our strength, her vision our guiding light and her courage our lasting responsibility. Her dream lives on in every voice raised for justice and every step taken for democracy,” the PPP scion said.

Bilawal went on to say that Benazir’s vision of a “peaceful, democratic and inclusive Pakistan continues to inspire generations, especially women and youth”.

He noted that as the premier, his mother “pursued people-centred policies, strengthened Pakistan’s defence, safeguarded national sovereignty and restored the country’s progressive and dignified image internationally”.

Benazir‘s daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, who paid a visit to her mother’s mausoleum yesterday, said on social media platform X: “Today we remember Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“She lived with courage and led with compassion. Her strength lives on in every voice that refuses injustice.”

Aseefa further said, “In every struggle and every accomplishment, we think of you, miss you, and pray for you. We continue to strive to fulfil your vision and values. Your absence leaves us searching for the guidance only you could give.”

Senator Sherry Rehman posted a video message on her X account, saying that Benazir “never wavered, she never compromised on her dreams for her beloved Pakistan”.

“Despite all threats, risks and real dangers, she did what she believed in. Her courage and resilience define her as one of the greatest leaders the world saw,” Rehman said, adding that her vision lives on in the hands of Bilawal, Aseefa and President Zardari.

Govt delegation to attend gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Meanwhile, a government delegation led by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has departed for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the gathering being held to mark Benazir’s death anniversary.

The delegation, including Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and MNAs, is attending on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The delegation will also hold meetings with the PPP leadership.

In a statement released prior to his departure, Sadiq said, “Today we are commemorating the death anniversary of Pakistan’s great daughter, former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.”

He said Benazir had played a significant role in strengthening the role of women, adding she worked to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, and democratic state.

“Her sacrifices and services are a guiding light for the entire nation,“ he said.