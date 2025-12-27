KP CM does not get ‘full Liberty’ in Lahore

• Sohail Afridi’s entourage arrived in city around 4:30pm; PTI workers complain of harassment, arrests en route

• Engagements at Punjab Assembly marred by altercations, confrontations with journalists

• Govt provides ‘foolproof security’; Azma ‘welcomes’ chief minister to Punjab

LAHORE: Although Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi managed to reach Liberty Roundabout on Friday night, he was unable to deliver a planned speech at the venue as a heavy contingent of police had blocked all roads leading to area by setting up pickets.

Videos posted by PTI on social media showed a large number of party supporters, including Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Noreen Khan Niazi, present near Liberty Chowk.

The chief minister, who was due to launch the PTI’s street movement from Lahore, had earlier spent the day greeting and addressing PTI supporters, who met him at different points en route to Lahore.

His convoy eventually entered Lahore around 4:30pm, from where he made a bee-line for the Punjab Assembly. The visit to the provincial legislature was marred by altercations between members of his entourage and security officials, while several heated exchanges between PTI leaders and journalists were also witnessed.

Addressing PTI lawmakers at the Punjab Assembly, he thanked the people of Punjab for their hospitality, but highlighted his treatment at the hands of police during the journey to Lahore.

“Today, the Punjab Police were rude to our workers at Chakri Interchange, Bhera, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin,” he said. “Our workers, our parliamentarians, our leaders — they were harassed and arrested. This cannot be condemned enough.”

CM Afridi assailed the federal government for failure to handle the economy, brain drain and declining industrial growth.

“Farmers are being driven to suicide. And what are their priorities? Making sure the PTI cannot hold rallies, stopping Imran Khan from meeting his sisters and arresting our workers,” he stated.

He also met with Punjab parliamentarians at the Punjab Assembly and visited the residences of party leaders Latif Khosa, Advocate Haider Majeed and Nadeem Bara.

‘Oppression is about to end’

Earlier, speaking to the media, CM Afridi said that “oppression is about to end” and that PTI founder Imran Khan would soon be among the people of Pakistan due to what he described as a massive public struggle since the alleged regime change operation in 2022.

Mr Afridi said that he was in Lahore to launch a mass street movement on the instructions of Imran Khan, urging the masses to prepare themselves and confront oppression and fascism without making mistakes. “We will take Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (real independence) movement to its logical conclusion, restore the supremacy of the Constitution and law, and revive an independent judiciary and independent media,” he asserted.

The KP chief minister lambasted the Punjab government for what he termed the unleashing of fascism against PTI workers and their families, claiming that hundreds of workers and supporters had been detained in a police operation that began on Thursday evening.

Lambasting the PML-N leadership, he said those who once claimed they would sell their clothes to serve the people were now selling Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at throwaway prices.

In a separate media interaction, Mr Afridi said major industries had left Pakistan and that skilled and educated youth were feeling insecure and migrating abroad, resulting in a severe brain drain. He regretted that industrial growth had turned negative.

Azma welcomes Afridi

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari welcomed Mr Afridi to Lahore, saying he was free to see the lights, enjoy local cuisine and explore the city. She remarked that former KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur had previously been shown “the lights of Lahore”, and now CM Afridi should also witness Punjab’s progress and replicate its positive aspects in KP.

Ms Bukhari said Lahore was “the Europe of Pakistan” and added that if conditions in Peshawar were poor, visiting Lahore for learning and recreation was welcome. She said the KP chief minister had permission for tourism — political or informative — but would not be allowed to use abusive language, create unrest or spread chaos.

Foolproof security

The Punjab government has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security for visiting KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi during his stay in Lahore.

In a letter marked “most immediate”, the Punjab Home Department instructed the inspector general of police, inspector general of prisons, Lahore division commissioner and deputy commissioner to make comprehensive security arrangements for the KP CM during his three-day visit.

Today’s engagements

The PTI has shared the KP chief minister’s engagements scheduled at the Lahore High Court today (Saturday) from 1pm to 5pm.

According to the programme, CM Afridi will hold a meeting in the Lahore High Court meeting room with the family members of party workers currently languishing in military custody.

At the same venue, he will also meet party workers who, the PTI claims, faced torture and oppression after being arrested in cases related to May 9.

The chief minister will later participate in a lawyers’ convention organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025