‘Protest or parley?’: PTI grows weary of mixed signals

• Punjab leadership says situation would have been different had ‘mature politicians’ met Imran in jail

• Opposition alliance urges govt to create ‘favourable environment’ for talks; pins hopes on Nawaz

• Govt must step forward, PTI needs to step back, says Fawad

WITH the writ of Imran Khan over­ruling all others in the PTI, a number of party leaders are starting to become disillusioned with their incarcerated leader’s insistence on agitation rather than nego­tiations, to end the political impasse.

In addition to the five party stalwarts incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, more leaders have come forward in favour of talks with the government, despite opposition by some within the party, who equate dialogue with surrender.

The Imran loyalists, on the other hand, continue to toe their leader’s line, and are currently busy garnering support for the recent call for nationwide protests, issued by the PTI founder following his conviction in the Toshakhana-II case.

Although the PTI founder has charged leaders of the opposition alliance — Mehmood Khan Acha­kzai and Raja Nasir Abbas — with deciding whether to pursue dialogue with the government or opt for a street protest, his orders to his party are clear: there can be no detente as long as he remains behind bars.

The call for dialogue, however, has gained traction after a letter penned by the seasoned party leaders held in Kot Lakhpat jail received a ‘positive response’ from the prime minister, as well as other government figures.

Even the opposition alliance headed by Mr Achakzai has also expressed its willingness to engage with the government.

However, it seems that the party’s hands will stay tied as long as Mr Khan remains set in his ways. According to PTI leaders, the confusion — or uncertainty — within party circles over whether to prepare for protests or talks is largely attributed to the restrictions on access to Imran Khan.

Talking to Dawn, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Bilal Ejaz regretted that had “mature politicians” been meeting Mr Khan in jail, things could have been very different.

How would someone kept in isolation react if those meeting him were telling him that millions were ready to join his cause, he posited, claiming that politicians were being kept away from Mr Khan and only non-political and ‘planted persons’ were allowed to meet him in jail.

Akhunzada Hussain, a spokesperson for the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan — the opposition alliance of which PTI is an essential component — is also demanding access to Mr Khan; for the sake of political clarity, and as a part of a series of confidence-building measures.

“Now the ball is in the government’s court; it should notify Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Nasir Abbas as opposition leaders in the two houses of parliament,” he said, adding that the alliance was willing to negotiate without calling off their street mobilisation plans and the protest planned for Feb 8.

He said the alliance had demanded fresh elections and measures to restore the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that they were looking towards PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif to lend a sympathetic ear.

“We are not addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rather his elder brother, and explaining to him the common points.” He claimed that the opposition had continued exchanging notes with the elder Sharif on these issues, while asking the government to come to the table for talks.

Other PTI leaders echoed similar views. Aliya Hamza, who is PTI’s chief organiser in Punjab, said the onus was on the government to create an environment conducive for talks.

“We are not making any illegitimate demand, [rather we are demanding] legitimate constitutional and legal rights, as well as implementation of the jail manual in its letter and spirit,” she said, and alleged that that the government was still picking up party workers and registering cases against them.

When the establishment could talk to Nawaz Sharif while he was in jail, then why can’t they do it with Mr Khan in Adiala, she asked, rhetorically.

Ms Hamza also asserted the PTI would not shy away from protests, but called on the political committee to lay out a clear protest strategy, so that the rank and file they could focus their energies.

Former opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, who was disqualified in May 9 cases, expressed reservations over the government’s ability to stick to the dialogue process, in light of the crackdown that the PTI was facing.

“We were not even nominated in the FIRs… on the basis of which we were disqualified,” he said, lamenting how parliamentary opposition leaders were disqualified by subordinate courts, even though the prerogative to disqualify a parliamentarian rested with the Supreme Court.

With the subject of talks between the government and agitating political forces has started to gain traction once again, so too has former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry re-emerged.

Some months ago, Mr Chaudhry and a few other like-minded former PTI figures had come together to form the National Dialogue Committee, an attempt to lower political tempers.

Talking to Dawn, he said the committee had suggested the prime minister should take confidence-building measures and release the five senior PTI leaders languishing in Kot Lakhpat jail on parole, to enable them to lead and participate effectively in the dialogue process.

Mr Chaudhry was of the opinion that both the establishment and the PTI would have to review their positions, since neither of them were going anywhere. “The country’s political landscape is in a stalemate position,” he said, adding that the government should take a step forward, while the PTI needs to step back to create space and environment for a meaningful dialogue.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025