Security forces kill 11 terrorists in separate engagements in KP, Balochistan

QUETTA / LAKKI MARWAT: An intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kohlu district led to the neutralisation of five terrorists, the military’s media wing said on Friday, while, in a separate event in Lakki Marwat, police and CTD commandos, with local support, reported the killing of six others.

The IBO in Kohlu was conducted on Dec 25 based on the “reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna-al-Hindustan”, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The state designates terrorist groups operating in Balochistan as “Fitna-al-Hindustan” to emphasise India’s alleged role in funding terrorism and destabilizing Pakistan.

The ISPR statement added that during the conduct of the operation, “own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell”.

Five killed in Kohlu operation; six eliminated in Lakki Marwat clash

The military’s media wing elaborated that weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are continuously conducting operations to eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorists under the “Azm-i-Istehkam” campaign.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation.

“We will foil the nefarious designs of terrorists who are enemies of humanity,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that the entire nation stands with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement, the prime minister said the government is determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Lakki Marwat clash

Separately, in Lakki Marwat, six terrorists were reportedly killed and several others injured in an intense exchange of fire on Friday with police backed by Counter-Terrorism Department commandos, armed villagers and members of peace committees in the Takhtikhel area.

The terrorists, armed with sniper rifles and quadcopters, attacked the police in the rural area bordering the Bannu district, located within the limits of the Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station of Serai Naurang town.

A police official said the attack triggered a fierce gun battle as law enforcers returned fire effectively. He said the terrorists also targeted the houses of villagers with quadcopter strikes, resulting in civilian casualties.

“The casualties occurred as a result of explosive payload released by the quadcopters,” the official claimed.

Additional Deputy Comm­issioner Habibullah Wazir, who visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang town alongside Additional Assistant Commissioner Ikramullah Khan, told media that 10 injured persons had been brought to the hospital.

Mr Wazir said some of the injured had been referred to a hospital in Bannu, while others remained in stable condition.

“The district administration has declared an emergency at the THQ Hospital as all doctors and paramedics have been called to duty,” Mr Wazir said.

He added that doctors, along with a sufficient quantity of medicines, are available and standard treatment facilities are being provided to the injured people.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ishaq said they had received 10 injured people so far. Three of the victims were referred to a hospital in Bannu owing to their critical condition.

“During the armed clash, the law enforcers eliminated six terrorists and their several accomplices were injured,” the official maintained.

He noted that the situation remained tense, and security was tightened in the remote rural area on the special instructions of Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajjad Khan.

“The RPO and Lakki Marwat DPO Nazir Khan are supervising the operation against Fitna al Khawarij terrorists as a large police contingent backed by the Counter-Terrorism Department personnel and volunteers of peace committees are present in the area,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025