Two people die of suffocation due to gas leak in Quetta

QUETTA: Two people, including a watchman of a private school, died of suffocation caused by gas leak in the room, police said here on Friday.

Rescue officials said that the incident occurred in the MeCongi Road area, where a watchman of a private school reportedly left the gas supply open in his room and went to sleep along with a relative.

When Sui Southern Gas Company restored gas supply at 6am in Quetta city, the gas accumulated in the room causing death of Wahid Bakhsh and Zubair Ahmed.

Other people living in the school informed the police about the incident who, after breaking the door of the room, recovered their bodies and shifted them to hospital where doctors confirmed their death.

Later, their bodies were handed over to family members.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025