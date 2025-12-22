E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Pakistan played ‘fearless, not careless’ cricket to win Under-19 Asia Cup, says head coach

Dawn Sport Published
Head coach Shahid Anwer, Sarfraz Ahmed and Pakisan U-19 players pose with the Asia Cup trophy after a press conference on Dec 22. — White Star
Head coach Shahid Anwer, Sarfraz Ahmed and Pakisan U-19 players pose with the Asia Cup trophy after a press conference on Dec 22. — White Star
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Head coach Shahid Anwer said that Pakistan had achieved their goal of playing “fearless but not careless cricket” after they won the Under-19 Asia Cup with a crushing victory over India on Sunday.

Opener Sameer Minhas led the way for Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai with a breathtaking 172 to set up a massive 191-run victory for his side.

“We began a process on June 17 [this year],” recalled Shahid at a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, following the team’s arrival and a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where a Rs10million cash award was announced.

“It was an unprecedented step … we called up 70 players, conducted trials and gave each player four matches each and then they participated in a regional One-day tournament,” he added.

“The top performers, 30 of them, then took part in a five-month long camp … that’s how the team was made.

“We wanted to play fearless but not careless cricket. We wanted a united team and the result is in front of us.”

Team mentor and manager Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to the Under-19 World Cup crown in 2006, hailed a “team effort”.

“We had players that had the potential to do something big,” said Sarfaraz.

“The coaches did a lot of hard work and the players responded … our job was to give them the confidence to play to their full potential. My message to them was to play their natural game, and in a way that they remember it for the rest of their lives.”

Captain Farhan Yousaf said the players had the full backing of the team management.

“We spoke about playing fearless cricket and the management backed us to play our natural game,” he said.

“We were told us that any loss will be our [management’s] concern, while any victory will be attributed to your efforts. Our morale never went down.”

Shahid pointed to the fact that the coaching staff was lucky to have been blessed with qualified players.

“In age group cricket, most of the work is on basics,” he said. “We were lucky in the sense that these players had two qualities that we only needed to polish: one that they didn’t give up and second that they were adaptable.”

Sameer’s stunning ton was naturally one of the major talking points at the news conference and the batter said that he stuck to his natural game.

“I was focused on doing well and making runs in the final and that helped me,” said Sameer.

The political rivalry between India and Pakistan, more often than not, spills onto the cricket field and Sarfaraz said he made sure his players did not make any vile gestures in response to their counterparts.

India skipped the customary handshakes; a practice they have been carrying on since the men’s Asia Cup T20 earlier this year while one of their batters, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made a ‘shoe-pointing’ gesture after his dismissal.

“India’s behavior regarding the game was not good, and their players’ conduct was unethical,” he said. “But we celebrated the victory, displaying sportsman’s spirit.”

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Polaris
Dec 22, 2025 07:49pm
Very pleased to know that "Pakistan had achieved their goal of playing “fearless but not careless cricket” after they won the Under-19 Asia Cup with a crushing victory over India on Sunday".
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 22, 2025 07:49pm
Biggest congratulations to our brilliant Under 19 team for their victory! But, no complacency because injured enemy is double dangerous for a return to revenge.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 22, 2025 08:33pm
Yes, Pakistan played well in the finals but not in the earlier match.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Dec 22, 2025 11:38pm
' Pakistan played ‘fearless, not careless’ cricket to win Under-19 Asia Cup, says head coach..' All countries play fearless cricket....
Recommend 0
Saiprasad K S
Dec 23, 2025 06:40am
Hearty Congratulations to the Pak Under 19 Cricket team, Head Coach, staff and the PCB and the happy cricketing nation. Well deserved victory this led by a positive and aggressive Sameer Minhas at the top and all the other batsman who played around him. The bowlers followed with a similar attach in their department. Moments to savour for a nation hungry for cricketing achievements. It was not India's day. they will look for answers. Happy for Pakistan and the team.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 23, 2025 11:59am
Congrats to the young Team GREEN for winning while thrashing the Indians.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 23, 2025 02:45pm
Well played guys. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
Polaris
Dec 23, 2025 08:07pm
Congratulations to young Pakistan team for the all-round performance to thrash arch-rivals India by a massive 191 runs in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, claiming the prestigious title in emphatic fashion. Hopefully, the young Pakistan team will further improve their performance for the future matches.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 24, 2025 11:36am
Thoroughly enjoyed the faces of Indian losers, both on the field as well as their news anchors. Congrats Team GREEN.
Recommend 0

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