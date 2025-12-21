Politicians and ex-players hail Pakistan’s U-19 Asia Cup victory

Ex-captain Wasim Akram praises Ali Raza's bowling, Minhas' batting innings.

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Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash arch-rivals India by a massive 191 runs in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, claiming the prestigious title in emphatic fashion.

The victory marked a sweet redemption for Pakistan, who had suffered a heavy defeat to the same opponents in the group stage and had entered the final as underdogs against an unbeaten Indian side.

Praise and congratulatory messages poured in on social media as former players, politicians and other public figures celebrated the victory.

Applause continues to spur

President Asif Ali Zardari applauded the victory of Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup finals as “a proud moment for the nation”.

According to a statement, Zardari congratulated the team for their “impressive victory” against India in the finals, which showed young players’ “dedication and resolve”.

He appreciated the whole team, including the captain, coaches, support staff and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the “electrifying performance” by the Pakistan U-19 cricket team.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Under-19 team on winning the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025, defeating India in the final,” said PM. “The nation is proud of you.”

He also expressed his “deep” appreciation for the PCB Chairman Naqvi and his team for their “dedicated efforts”.

Naqvi also took to X and shared a message to appreciate the team.

“What a show! Proud to be handing over the ACC U19 Cup to our brilliant Pakistan U19 team. Fearless cricket, unmatched spirit, and a performance to remember,” he wrote.

“Special mention for Sameer—calm under pressure and outstanding on the big stage. This team makes the nation proud, and the future of Pakistan cricket shine bright.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti termed Pakistan’s victory over India as “memorable”.

“You’ve made the nation proud, keep shining!” he lauded.

Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman extended felicitations to the Pakistan team.

He praised the performance by youngster Sameer Minhas, who scored 172 runs, as “unparalleled”.

“Fast bowler Ali Raza will be a future star,” Naeem wrote.

He also gave a special mention to team manager, Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying that Pakistan has “achieved another milestone under his headship”.

Former captain Wasim Akram also hailed Pakistan’s triumph in the finals as “Champions of Asia!

“Ali Raza’s fiery bowling set the tone, and Minhas’ magnificent 150 sealed the deal.

“Future stars shining bright—well played, boys!” Akram said.

Former wicket-keeper and captain Rashid Latif also congratulated Pakistan’s team.

“Sameer Minhas has performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Ali Raza, Subhan, and Sayyam showcased impressive bowling, particularly in the final, where they knocked out the Indian under-19 team,” Latif wrote.

He argued, “Ali Raza should have been tested in the last tri-series held in Pakistan,” but as he will be busy until the Under-19 World Cup, he added that “it’s not appropriate to give him a chance right now.“

Latif maintained that T20 has become very prevalent, and in adapting to it, “England and India are now playing every format like T20 from the start, which is harming their grassroots cricket.“

The former captain appreciated the whole team management, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Anwar, Mansoor Amjad, and Rao Iftikhar.

“However, we should not forget Azhar Ali, who worked with this team for a considerable time,” he wrote.

Header Image: Pakistan poses for a group photo after winning the Under-19 Asia Cup final against India at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, the UAE on December 21. — Photo courtesy PCB