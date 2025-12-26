E-Paper | July 12, 2026

ECP extends nomination paper deadline for Islamabad LG polls by three days

News Desk Published
A file photo of the ECP office. — AFP/File
A file photo of the ECP office. — AFP/File
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The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the deadline for submission of nomination papers for local government elections in Islamabad by three days at the request of PTI.

The new date for submission of nomination papers is December 30.

In an application submitted to the ECP, Secretary Baldiat Committee Anjum Shahzad Tanoli requested the chief election commissioner to extend the deadline for the submission of nomination papers.

“With due respect, this is to draw your kind attention towards the schedule of Local Body elections in Islamabad, wherein the last date for submission of nomination papers has been fixed as 27th December. It is humbly submitted that the Government has announced a local holiday on 26th December, which will significantly affect the smooth process of nomination paper submission,” he stated.

“Islamabad comprises 125 Union Councils, and in each Union Council at least 9 councillors are required to submit their nomination papers. The announced holiday will create serious administrative and logistical difficulties for candidates, proposers and concerned offices, leading to unnecessary congestion and hardship on the final day,” he said.

Polling will take place on February 15, with the results being consolidated between February 16 and 19.

Despite fear of rigging, the PTI had decided to participate in the local government elections. In line with party policy, workers who have remained loyal to the party and its ideology and have made sacrifices during the last three years will be given priority in nominations.

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