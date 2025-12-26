First MBBS selection list for private medical colleges

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued the first selection list for MBBS admissions in private sector medical colleges across Punjab, with the lowest closing merit recorded at 75.9465 per cent.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the highest merit in the first selection list was recorded at the Al Aleem Medical College, Lahore at 92.7136 per cent. The Sharif Medical and Dental College, Lahore followed with a closing merit of 91.6586 per cent, while the Shalamar Medical and Dental College, Lahore, stood at 90.6364 per cent. FMH College of Medicine and Dentistry, Lahore, closed at 90.1348 per cent.

The Lahore Medical and Dental College recorded a merit of 88.6924 per cent. Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College, Rawalpindi, closed at 88.0869 per cent, while its Lahore campus stood at 87.9848 per cent.

Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore, recorded 86.2929 per cent, the Rehbar Medical and Dental College, Lahore, closed at 85.9455 per cent, and the Continental Medical College, Lahore, stood at 85.3313 per cent. Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, closed at 85.2717 per cent.

4,350 seats available at 33 colleges across Punjab

The Sialkot Medical College recorded a merit of 83.6111 per cent, University College of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Lahore at 83.596 per cent, and Central Park Medical College, Lahore at 83.501 per cent. Aziz Fatima Medical and Dental College, Faisalabad closed at 83.1465 per cent, followed by the Avicenna Medical College, Lahore at 82.6343 per cent.

The Bakhtawar Amin Medical and Dental College, Multan recorded 82.2424 per cent, RLKU Medical and Dental College, Lahore was 82.1768 per cent, and Multan Medical and Dental College, Multan stood at 81.802 per cent. The Azra Naheed Medical College, Superior University Lahore closed at 81.396 per cent, while the Pak Red Crescent Medical and Dental College, Lahore stood at 81.1192 per cent.

The Abu Umara Medical and Dental College, Lahore recorded 80.8455 per cent. Independent Medical College, Faisalabad closed at 79.8182 per cent, followed by the Islam Medical College, Sialkot at 79.7323 per cent, M Islam Medical College, Gujranwala at 79.4303 per cent, and University Medical and Dental College for Women, University of Faisalabad at 79.3899 per cent. The Abwa Medical College, Faisalabad stood at 79.2939 per cent.

Amina Inayat Medical College, Sheikhupura recorded 79.1409 per cent, Rai Medical College, Sargodha 78.8576 per cent, Shahida Islam Medical College, Lodhran, 78.6737 per cent, and Niazi Medical and Dental College, Sargodha, 78.4621 per cent. Sahara Medical College, Narowal, closed at 77.797 per cent, while the lowest merit of 75.9465 per cent was recorded at the Queens Medical College for Women, Kasur.

A UHS official stated that 4,350 MBBS seats were available at 33 private medical colleges across Punjab. Selected candidates must deposit their admission fee by December 30. The initial admission fee challan of Rs600,000 could be downloaded from the UHS admission portal. Candidates could also give consent for upgradation or stay through the same online portal.

Those opting for upgradation would be able to submit online joining by uploading the paid fee receipt, while candidates admitted to their first choice and opting to stay were required to submit written joining at their respective colleges and pay the remaining fee by Dec 30.

The selection list and detailed instructions were available on the UHS website. The second selection list would be issued on Jan 1, said the UHS spokesperson.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025